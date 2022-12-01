Upbeat Quarterly Results Boost Workday Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) is up 11.5% to trade at $159.78 this morning after the software name shared better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue. What's more, the company hiked its outlook and revealed a share repurchase program of up to $500 million.

The brokerage bunch is having mixed reactions, however. While Barclays raised its price target to $203 from $198, five firms lowered their objectives, including Stifel to $185 from $220. Analysts lean optimistic on WDAY, though, with 22 of the 30 in question carrying a "buy" or better rating.

Today's bull gap has shares breaking above their 80-day moving average, after the equity slipped below this trendline in mid-November. The $165 region -- which has been acting as a ceiling since September -- is still pressuring the stock, which sports a 41.7% year-to-date deficit.

Drilling down to today's options activity, 12,000 calls and 11,000 puts have crossed the tape, which is nine times what's typically seen at this point. Most popular is the 12/2 160-strike call, followed by the 170-strike call in the same weekly series, with positions being opened at both.

You can't watch television for any length of time without seeing a commercial (or several commercials) promoting electric vehicles (EVs). The EV revolution is not just about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) anymore. Many old guard automakers such as Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are committing to having a fully electrified fleet (either hybrid or fully battery electric) within the next 10 to 15 years.

But for electric vehicles to be mass produced, EV batteries will also need to be available at scale. You can look at EV batteries as a chicken or egg proposition. You can also look at it like a lock and key combination. In either case, for electric vehicles to reach a mass audience, there will have to be a stockpile of EV batteries.

EVs may have fewer moving parts, but unless you're a company like Nio (NYSE:NIO) batteries will play a significant role in the cost of an electric vehicle. However, even Nio's battery-as-a-service program requires EV batteries to be readily available.

In this presentation, we look at seven battery stocks that will play a significant role in the mass production of EV batteries. And investing in these companies now can make some investors millionaires by 2030.

View the Stocks Here .