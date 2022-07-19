50% OFF
S&P 500   3,936.69
DOW   31,827.05
QQQ   298.30
These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks 
What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom 
When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
1 dead, 12 injured in Tianjin gas explosion in north China

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 | The Associated Press


In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, an aerial shot shows a partially collapsed building in the eastern Chinese port city of Tianjin, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. A gas explosion and the partial building collapse, left some people missing and others injured. (CCTV via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — One person has died in a gas explosion that injured 12 others at a six-story residential building in the Chinese port city of Tianjin, state media said Wednesday.

A trapped person who had been pulled out on Tuesday at 5:40 p.m., more than 10 hours after the morning blast, had weak vital signs and died after being taken to a hospital, according to a Tianjin Daily report posted by the Tianjin government on social media.

The search was continuing for three others who remained missing, the report said. The injuries to the other 12 are not life-threatening, it said.

The explosion occurred around 7:15 a.m. in the city's Beichen District. Photos of the scene showed upper stories of the building caved in with the roof still intact, but no obvious damage to neighboring units.

Tianjin, a major port and manufacturing hub, is less than an hour by high-speed train from Beijing and has long been one of China’s most developed and international cities.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, but it appears to point to the deterioration of infrastructure following more than three decades of breakneck economic growth. The building was built in the 1980s, the Tianjin Daily reported.

China’s Ministry of Emergency Management called for determining the cause as quickly as possible and a comprehensive screening to identify gas leak risks and prevent such accidents in the future, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

China is replacing decades-old infrastructure, with natural gas lines used for cooking, heat and power generation a particular concern.


