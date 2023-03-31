Investing in equity is a quick way to make money, but it could prove extremely risky as well, if things don’t go right. One way to reduce some of this risk is to invest in mutual funds. Similarly, if you want more exposure in equities, then you could put money in mutual funds with heavy equity allocation portfolios.

Such funds hold larger positions in stocks than conservative-allocation portfolios. To help you select, detailed below are the 10 best performing funds with heavy equity allocation.

10 Best Performing Funds With Heavy Equity Allocation

We have used the last one year return data (from U.S. News) to rank the 10 best performing funds with heavy equity allocation. We have only considered funds with a 50% to 70% equity allocation for our list of the 10 best performing funds with heavy equity allocation. Here are the 10 best performing funds with heavy equity allocation:

Kinetics The Global Fund (KGLAX, 1%)

Kinetics Global Fund (MUTF:KGLAX) mainly invests in the Global Portfolio, a series of Kinetics Portfolios Trusts. This fund is down by almost 1% in the last three months, but with a three-year return of over 9%.

KGLAX has total assets of more than $28 million and an expense ratio of 1.64. The top two holdings of the fund are: Texas Pacific Land and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

Timothy Plan Defensive Strategies Fund (TPDAX, 1%)

Timothy Plan Defensive Strategies Fund (MUTF:TPDAX) normally invests in Commodities-based securities, TIPS, REITs and cash and cash equivalents. This fund is up by over 9% in the last three months, with a three-year return of almost 7%.

TPDAX has total assets of more than $78 million and an expense ratio of 1.34. The top two holdings of the fund are: Gold Bars - Xau Bgn Curncy and Fidelity® Inv MM Fds Government I.

Fairholme Allocation Fund (FAAFX, 2%)

Fairholme Allocation Fund (MUTF:FAAFX) mainly invests in equity, fixed-income and cash and cash-equivalent asset classes. This fund is up by over 12% in the last three months, with a three-year return of almost 7%.

FAAFX has total assets of more than $52 million and an expense ratio of 1. The top three holdings of the fund are: The St. Joe, Commercial Metals and United States Treasury Bills 2.12468%.

Hennessy Total Return Fund (HDOGX, 2%)

Hennessy Total Return Fund (MUTF:HDOGX) mainly invests in the highest dividend-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks and U.S. Treasury securities with a maturity of less than a year. This fund is up by almost 4% in the last three months, with a three-year return of over 4%.

HDOGX has total assets of more than $57 million and an expense ratio of 1.35. It has invested mainly in United States Treasury Bills 0%.

Permanent Portfolio (PRPDX, 2%)

Permanent Portfolio (MUTF:PRPDX) creates its portfolio to weather market conditions without resorting to short-term, tactical trading. This fund is up by almost 9% in the last three months, with a three-year return of almost 9%.

PRPDX has total assets of more than $2.80 billion and an expense ratio of 1.06. The top two holdings of the fund are: Gold Bullion Comex Eligible and Silver Bullion Comex Eligible.

Crawford Multi-Asset Income Fund (CMALX, 3%)

Crawford Multi-Asset Income Fund (MUTF:CMALX) primarily invests in dividend paying common stocks, convertible bonds, corporate bonds, REITs, preferred stocks, and corporate bonds. This fund is up by over 8% in the last three months, with a three-year return of over 4%.

CMALX has total assets of more than $129 million and an expense ratio of 1.01. The top two holdings of the fund are: Williams Companies and IBM.

Rational Inflation Growth Fund (IGOAX, 6%)

Rational Inflation Growth Fund (MUTF:IGOAX) normally invests in the common stock of companies that the fund manager believes have a strong positive correlation to inflation. This fund is up by over 9% in the last three months, with a six-month return of almost 8%.

IGOAX has total assets of more than $3.9 million and an expense ratio of 1.85. The top two holdings of the fund are: US Bank Mmda and abrdn Blmb (BCI).

Conquer Risk Tactical Rotation Fund (CRTBX, 6%)

Conquer Risk Tactical Rotation Fund (MUTF:CRTBX) usually invests in equity and fixed-income ETFs and mutual funds. This fund is up by over 1% in the last three months, with a six-month return of almost 6%.

CRTBX has total assets of more than $81.5 million and an expense ratio of 1.71. This fund has invested mainly in Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETFRS.

Pinnacle Value Fund (PVFIX, 8%)

Pinnacle Value Fund (MUTF:PVFIX) primarily invests in securities issued by small and micro-cap domestic companies. This fund is up by over 7% in the last three months, with a three-year return of almost 10%.

PVFIX has total assets of more than $31.3 million and an expense ratio of 1.32. The top two holdings of the fund are: Gulf Island Fabrication and Graham.

Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund (MCTOX, 18%)

Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund (MUTF:MCTOX) mainly invests in publicly traded closed-end funds, domestic or foreign common stocks, ETFs, sponsored ADRs and debt instruments. This fund is up by almost 12% in the last three months, with a six-month return of almost 10%.

MCTOX has total assets of more than $31 million and an expense ratio of 2.30. The top two holdings of the fund are: Federated Hermes Govt Obl IS and Invesco Senior Income Trust VVR.

