Peter Lynch, one of the most successful and well-known investors of all time, once said, "Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one:they think the price will rise.”

In general, a company with high insider ownership suggests the management’s confidence in the company and is a bullish sign. So, by following what insiders are doing, investors can get an idea of the company's prospects. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest communication services stocks with high insider ownership.

10 Biggest Communication Services Stocks With High Insider Ownership

We have only considered communication services stocks with insider ownership of more than 30% for our list of the 10 biggest communication services stocks with high insider ownership. We have ranked the 10 biggest communication services stocks with high insider ownership on the basis of their market capitalization (as of March 23, 2023). Here are the 10 biggest communication services stocks with high insider ownership:

Motorsport Games

Founded in 2018, this company develops and makes available an esports ecosystem of official motorsport racing series. Its shares are up by over 84% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost -64%.

As of this writing, Motorsport Games Inc (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares are trading at above $7.60 with a 52-week range of $2.01 to $49.50, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $27.2 million.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Founded in 2017, it is an esports entertainment company that creates esports venues, as well as deals in live events for both video games and poker. Its shares are up by almost 11% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to about -35%.

As of this writing, Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:AGAE) shares are trading at above $1.16 with a 52-week range of $0.88 to $1.94, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $45.7 million.

FingerMotion

Founded in 2014, FingerMotion offers mobile payments and recharge services in China. Its shares are down by over 49% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost -47%.

As of this writing, FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR) shares are trading at above $1.42 with a 52-week range of $0.62 to $9.795, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $66 million.

Golden Matrix Group

Founded in 2008, this company offers turnkey and white label gaming platforms, esports technology and gaming content. Its shares are down by almost 2% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost -64%.

As of this writing, Golden Matrix Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMGI) shares are trading at above $2.49 with a 52-week range of $1.89 to $7.2635, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $92 million.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Series B

Founded in 2014, this company offers online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. Its shares are down by over 6% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost 56%.

As of this writing, Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LTRPB) shares are trading at above $23.40 with a 52-week range of $8.43 to $93.67, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $141 million.

IDT Corporation

Founded in 1990, it is a holding company that deals in the distribution and marketing of communications and payment services. Its shares are up by over 16% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost -9%.

As of this writing, IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) shares are trading at above $32.70 with a 52-week range of $21.68 to $36.03, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $872 million.

Getty Images Holdings

Founded in 1995, this company offers creative and editorial content solutions through its brands. Its shares are down by almost 28% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost -60%.

As of this writing, Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) shares are trading at above $4 with a 52-week range of $3.42 to $37.88, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.4 billion.

U.S. Cellular

Founded in 1983, U.S. Cellular offers wireless telecommunication services. Its shares are down by almost 3% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to about -33%.

As of this writing, United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) shares are trading at above $20.20 with a 52-week range of $19.22 to $32.65, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.7 billion.

News Corp

Founded in 1979, it is a media and information services company. Its shares are down by almost 12% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost -29%.

As of this writing, News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) shares are trading at above $16.10 with a 52-week range of $15.15 to $23.37, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $9.3 billion.

Fox Corp

Founded in 2018, this company makes available news, sports and entertainment content. Its shares are up by over 8% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost -18%.

As of this writing, Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) shares are trading at above $30.80 with a 52-week range of $26.35 to $38.29, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $17.3 billion.

