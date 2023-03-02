We are now nearing the end of the Q4 2022 earnings season reporting. So far, 94% of S&P 500 companies have reported their actual results (as of last week), of which 68% have reported a positive EPS surprise, while about 66% have reported a positive revenue surprise. Both of these metrics are below their 5-year and 10-year averages, according to data from Factset. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the second week of March 2023.

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Second Week Of March 2023

We have used the market capitalization of companies as of Feb. 28, 2023, to rank the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the second week of March 2023. Here are the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the second week of March 2023:

Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar 9. Its shares are down by over 9% in the last three months and down by over 2% year-to-date. As of this writing, Vail Resorts shares are trading at above $233.50, with a 52-week range of $201.91 to $273.43, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $9.50 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 27.30 presently.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar 8. Its shares are down by almost 5% in the last three months but are up almost 9% year-to-date. As of this writing, BJ's Wholesale Club shares are trading at above $71.70, with a 52-week range of $51.45 to $80.41, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $9.80 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 19.90 presently.

Dick's Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar 7. Its shares are up by almost 8% in the last three months and up almost 7% year-to-date. As of this writing, Dick's Sporting Goods shares are trading at above $130.10, with a 52-week range of $63.45 to $138.43, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $10.80 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 11.40 presently.

Toro

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar 9. Its shares are down by almost 1% in the last three months and down over 2% year-to-date. As of this writing, Toro shares are trading at above $110.40, with a 52-week range of $71.86 to $117.66, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $11.50 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 26.30 presently.

DocuSign

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar 9. Its shares are up by over 30% in the last three months and up almost 11% year-to-date. As of this writing, DocuSign shares are trading at above $61.30, with a 52-week range of $39.57 to $118.15, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $12 billion.

MongoDB

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar 8. Its shares are down by over 37% in the last three months and up over 6% year-to-date. As of this writing, MongoDB shares are trading at above $210.90, with a 52-week range of $135.15 to $471.96, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $14.30 billion.

Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar 8. Its shares are down by over 2% in the last three months and down by over 7% year-to-date. As of this writing, Campbell Soup shares are trading at above $52, with a 52-week range of $41.73 to $57.78, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $15.90 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 19.90 presently.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar 9. Its shares are up by almost 12% in the last three months and up almost 11% year-to-date. As of this writing, Ulta Beauty shares are trading at above $518.40, with a 52-week range of $330.80 to $537.52, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $26.60 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 22.80 presently.

CrowdStrike Holdings

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar 7. Its shares are up by almost 3% in the last three months and up almost 15% year-to-date. As of this writing, CrowdStrike Holdings shares are trading at above $121, with a 52-week range of $92.25 to $242.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $28.20 billion.

Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar 8. Its shares are down by over 11% in the last three months and are down over 1% year to date. As of this writing, Brown-Forman shares are trading at above $62.90, with a 52-week range of $60.23 to $78.15, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $31.20 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 35.10 presently.

