One way to make quick and big gains is to invest in quality stocks that are down significantly. Since these are quality stocks, they should eventually move up, and in turn, provide attractive gains to investors. The biggest challenge, however, is identifying stocks that are down significantly and are strong fundamentally as well. To help you select, detailed below are the 10 biggest stocks with a new 52-week low.

10 Biggest Stocks With A New 52-Week Low

We have only considered stocks with a market capitalization (as of Jan. 27, 2023) of more than $300 million for our list of the 10 biggest stocks with a new 52-week low. We have ranked the 10 biggest stocks with a new 52-week low on the basis of their market capitalization. Here are the 10 biggest stocks with a new 52-week low:

Horizon Bancorp

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Michigan City, Ind., it is a bank holding company that offers commercial and retail banking services. Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) shares are down by almost 2% year to date, bringing their 12-month return to -29%.

As of this writing, Horizon Bancorp shares are trading at around $14.80 with a 52-week range of $14.45 to $21.44, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $670 million.

Washington Trust Bancorp

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westerly, R.I., it is a bank holding company that offers financial services. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WASH) shares are down by almost 12% year to date, bringing their 12-month return to -27%.

As of this writing, Washington Trust Bancorp shares are trading at around $41.60 with a 52-week range of $41.30 to $58.02, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $800 million.

ConnectOne Bancorp

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., this company offers personal and commercial business loans. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) shares are down by almost 8% year to date bringing their 12-month return to -34%.

As of this writing, ConnectOne Bancorp shares are trading at around $22.30 with a 52-week range of $21.35 to $34.23, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $950 million.

Customers Bancorp

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in West Reading, Pa., this company offers banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) shares are down by over 5% year to date bringing their 12-month return to -53%.

As of this writing, Customers Bancorp shares are trading at around $27.10 with a 52-week range of $25.13 to $65.48, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1 billion.

Granite Ridge Resources

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, it is a blank check company. Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) shares are down by almost 16% year to date, bringing their 12-month return to almost -23%.

As of this writing, Granite Ridge Resources shares are trading at around $7.60 with a 52-week range of $7.50 to $14.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1 billion.

Veritex Holdings

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Dallas, this company provides commercial banking products and services. Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares are down by almost 4% year to date, bringing their 12-month return to almost -32%.

As of this writing, Veritex Holdings shares are trading at around $26.90 with a 52-week range of $25.99 to $41.75, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.4 billion.

Sandy Spring Bancorp

Founded in 1868 and headquartered in Olney, Md., this company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) shares are down by over 6% year to date, bringing their 12-month return to -29%.

As of this writing, Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are trading at around $34.50 with a 52-week range of $31.49 to $48.73, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.5 billion.

Community Bank System

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in DeWitt, N.Y., this company offers retail, business, and municipal banking services. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) shares are down by over 12% year to date, bringing their 12-month return to -23%.

As of this writing, Community Bank System shares are trading at around $54.90 with a 52-week range of $54.63 to $74.05, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.9 billion.

Virtu Financial

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers market making and liquidity services. Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) shares are down by almost 6% year to date, bringing their 12-month return to almost -37%.

As of this writing, Virtu Financial shares are trading at around $19.20 with a 52-week range of $18.41 to $38.63, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $3.4 billion.

National Fuel Gas

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Williamsville, N.Y., this company deals in natural gas. National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) shares are down by over 9% year to date, bringing their 12-month return to -4%.

As of this writing, National Fuel Gas shares are trading at around $58 with a 52-week range of $56.47 to $75.97, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $5.2 billion.

