S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows 
Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
American Express profits fall slightly, but spending jumps
Stocks slump as Wall Street heads for another losing week
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
Algae a winner in Elon Musk-funded greenhouse gas contest
Big greenhouse gas state taking biggest climate step yet
10 miners missing after tremor at 2nd coal mine in Poland

Saturday, April 23, 2022 | The Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Coal mining authorities in Poland said Saturday that contact has been lost with 10 miners following an underground tremor and methane gas discharge at the Borynia-Zofiowka mine in the south of the country.

The accident at 3:40 a.m. Saturday occurred some 900 meters (2,950 feet) underground. It was the second colliery accident in just four days in the coal mining region around the town of Jastrzebie-Zdroj, near the Czech border.

Repeat methane blasts since Wednesday at the nearby Pniowek mine have killed five and left seven missing and injured dozens. Both mines are operated by the JSW company.

The company said that 52 workers were in the area of the tremor at the Borynia-Zofiowka mine and 42 of them were able to leave the shaft on their own. A rescue operation has been launched for the 10 missing miners.


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".


