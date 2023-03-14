The cryptocurrency market remained largely unchanged in February, disappointing investors who were expecting the January rally to continue in the second month as well. Bitcoin gained about 0.2% last month, compared to a 38% rise in January. Ether gained 1.7% last month, following a gain of 31% in January.

Although the crypto market had a strong start to 2023, many expect the market to struggle for the remainder of 2023. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the 10 worst performing cryptocurrencies in Feb 2023.

10 Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies In Feb 2023

We have used the February return data from coinmarketcap.com to rank the 10 worst performing cryptocurrencies in Feb 2023.

We have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $450 million (as of March 1, 2023) for our list of the 10 worst performing cryptocurrencies in Feb 2023. Here were the 10 worst performing cryptocurrencies in Feb 2023:

THORChain (RUNE, -13%)

THORChain allows users to exchange cryptocurrency assets without giving up full custody of their assets. RUNE is down by over 11% in the last 90 days and down almost 4% year-to-date.

As of this writing, RUNE is trading at $1.24, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $404 million. RUNE has an all-time high of $21.26 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.007939 (Sep 2019).

Avalanche (AVAX, -14%)

Launched in 2020, Avalanche works as a platform for decentralized applications and custom blockchain networks. AVAX is up by over 6% in the last 90 days and up over 31% year-to-date.

As of this writing, AVAX is trading at $14.24, giving it a market capitalization of more than $4.63 billion. AVAX has an all-time high of $146.22 (Nov 2021) and an all-time low of $2.79 (Dec 2020).

Axie Infinity (AXS, -14%)

Created in 2018, Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that is partially owned and managed by the players. AXS is down by over 16% in the last 90 days but is up almost 14% year-to-date.

As of this writing, AXS is trading at $7.19, giving it a market capitalization of more than $819 million. AXS has an all-time high of $165.37 (Nov 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1234 (Nov 2022).

ApeCoin (APE, -16%)

Launched in 2022, ApeCoin aims to support the APE Ecosystem, as well as provide infrastructure to ApeCoin holders to participate through open and permissionless governance processes. APE is up by almost 1% in the last 90 days and up over 2% year-to-date.

As of this writing, APE is trading at $3.96, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.46 billion. APE has an all-time high of $39.40 (Mar 2022) and an all-time low of $1.00 (Mar 2022).

Monero (XMR, -17%)

Launched in 2014, Monero's objective is to allow transactions to take place privately and anonymously. XMR is down by over 7% in the last 90 days and down almost 7% year-to-date.

As of this writing, XMR is trading at $138.93, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.53 billion. XMR has an all-time high of $517.62 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.213 (Jan 2015).

Dogecoin (DOGE, -17%)

Forked from Litecoin in December 2013, Dogecoin is mainly used to reward users for creating and sharing quality content on Reddit and Twitter. DOGE is down by over 32% in the last 90 days and down almost 7% year-to-date.

As of this writing, DOGE is trading at $0.06558, giving it a market capitalization of more than $8.7 billion. DOGE has an all-time high of $0.7376 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.00008547 (May 2015).

Decentraland (MANA, -18%)

Opened to the public in 2020, it is an Ethereum-powered virtual reality platform that allows users to develop and monetize content and applications. MANA is up by almost 28% in the last 90 days and up almost 69% year-to-date.

As of this writing, MANA is trading at $0.5107, giving it a market capitalization of more than $947 million. MANA has an all-time high of $5.90 (Nov 2021) and an all-time low of $0.007883 (Oct 2017).

Fantom (FTM, -19%)

Launched in 2019, Fantom is a DAG (directed acyclic graph) smart contract platform that provides DeFi (decentralized finance) services to developers. FTM is up by over 37% in the last 90 days and up over 63% year-to-date.

As of this writing, FTM is trading at $0.3317, giving it a market capitalization of more than $921 million. FTM has an all-time high of $3.48 (Oct 2022) and an all-time low of $0.001953 (Mar 2020).

Trust Wallet Token (TWT, -24%)

Launched in 2020, it is a utility token that offers several benefits and incentives to the users of Trust Wallet. TWT is down by over 59% in the last 90 days and down almost 26% year-to-date.

As of this writing, TWT is trading at $1.06, giving it a market capitalization of more than $443 million. TWT has an all-time high of $2.72 (Dec 2022) and an all-time low of $0.006478 (Jul 2020).

Aptos (APT, -27%)

Aptos aims to bring web3 mainstream, as well as support an ecosystem of DApps to address real-world issues. APT is up by almost 112% in the last 90 days and up over 189% year-to-date.

As of this writing, APT is trading at $10.21, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.75 billion. APT has an all-time high of $19.90 (Jan 2021) and an all-time low of $3.09 (Dec 2022).

