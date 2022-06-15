1,000-foot ship freed after grounding near Georgia port

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are investigating what caused a cargo ship to become grounded along the shipping channel to Georgia’s busiest seaport.

The Danish-flagged container ship Maersk Surabaya ran aground Tuesday evening while navigating the Savannah River on its way to the Port of Savannah, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Seven tugboats nudged the 1,000 foot (305-meter) ship back to the center of the shipping channel and no injuries or pollution were reported, the Coast Guard said in a news release Wednesday.

The vessel was moored at the port’s docks Wednesday morning. The Coast Guard said its Marine Safety Unit in Savannah is investigating. The ship got stuck several miles downstream from the port terminal.

The Port of Savannah is the fourth-busiest U.S. port for handling containers, giant metal boxes used to ship goods ranging from consumer electronics to frozen chickens. More than 5.6 million container units of imports and exports moved through Savannah last year.

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.