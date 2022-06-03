13 hurt when Greyhound bus blows tire on California highway

×
S&P 500   4,108.54 (-1.63%)
DOW   32,899.70 (-1.05%)
QQQ   306.20 (-2.60%)
AAPL   145.38 (-3.86%)
MSFT   270.02 (-1.66%)
FB   190.78 (-4.06%)
GOOGL   2,290.82 (-2.62%)
AMZN   2,447.00 (-2.52%)
TSLA   703.55 (-9.22%)
NVDA   187.20 (-4.45%)
NIO   18.08 (-4.08%)
BABA   93.21 (-4.40%)
AMD   106.30 (-2.11%)
CGC   4.32 (-8.28%)
MU   69.94 (-7.20%)
T   20.90 (-1.37%)
GE   76.97 (-1.32%)
F   13.50 (-2.81%)
DIS   108.67 (-1.98%)
AMC   12.45 (-6.39%)
PFE   53.20 (+0.99%)
PYPL   86.53 (-2.03%)
NFLX   198.98 (-2.98%)
S&P 500   4,108.54 (-1.63%)
DOW   32,899.70 (-1.05%)
QQQ   306.20 (-2.60%)
AAPL   145.38 (-3.86%)
MSFT   270.02 (-1.66%)
FB   190.78 (-4.06%)
GOOGL   2,290.82 (-2.62%)
AMZN   2,447.00 (-2.52%)
TSLA   703.55 (-9.22%)
NVDA   187.20 (-4.45%)
NIO   18.08 (-4.08%)
BABA   93.21 (-4.40%)
AMD   106.30 (-2.11%)
CGC   4.32 (-8.28%)
MU   69.94 (-7.20%)
T   20.90 (-1.37%)
GE   76.97 (-1.32%)
F   13.50 (-2.81%)
DIS   108.67 (-1.98%)
AMC   12.45 (-6.39%)
PFE   53.20 (+0.99%)
PYPL   86.53 (-2.03%)
NFLX   198.98 (-2.98%)
S&P 500   4,108.54 (-1.63%)
DOW   32,899.70 (-1.05%)
QQQ   306.20 (-2.60%)
AAPL   145.38 (-3.86%)
MSFT   270.02 (-1.66%)
FB   190.78 (-4.06%)
GOOGL   2,290.82 (-2.62%)
AMZN   2,447.00 (-2.52%)
TSLA   703.55 (-9.22%)
NVDA   187.20 (-4.45%)
NIO   18.08 (-4.08%)
BABA   93.21 (-4.40%)
AMD   106.30 (-2.11%)
CGC   4.32 (-8.28%)
MU   69.94 (-7.20%)
T   20.90 (-1.37%)
GE   76.97 (-1.32%)
F   13.50 (-2.81%)
DIS   108.67 (-1.98%)
AMC   12.45 (-6.39%)
PFE   53.20 (+0.99%)
PYPL   86.53 (-2.03%)
NFLX   198.98 (-2.98%)
S&P 500   4,108.54 (-1.63%)
DOW   32,899.70 (-1.05%)
QQQ   306.20 (-2.60%)
AAPL   145.38 (-3.86%)
MSFT   270.02 (-1.66%)
FB   190.78 (-4.06%)
GOOGL   2,290.82 (-2.62%)
AMZN   2,447.00 (-2.52%)
TSLA   703.55 (-9.22%)
NVDA   187.20 (-4.45%)
NIO   18.08 (-4.08%)
BABA   93.21 (-4.40%)
AMD   106.30 (-2.11%)
CGC   4.32 (-8.28%)
MU   69.94 (-7.20%)
T   20.90 (-1.37%)
GE   76.97 (-1.32%)
F   13.50 (-2.81%)
DIS   108.67 (-1.98%)
AMC   12.45 (-6.39%)
PFE   53.20 (+0.99%)
PYPL   86.53 (-2.03%)
NFLX   198.98 (-2.98%)

13 hurt when Greyhound bus blows tire on California highway

Friday, June 3, 2022 | The Associated Press


In this image from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles, emergency personnel work at the site of a Greyhound bus crash after they blew a tire and weird into a sports utility vehicle and a center divider while heading from Los Angeles to Phoenix on INterste 10 on Friday, June 3, 2022. California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Montez says there were 33 people aboard the bus when it crashed in Banning, about 90 miles east of Los Angeles. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)

BANNING, Calif. (AP) — Thirteen people were injured Friday when a Greyhound bus blew a tire and veered into a sports utility vehicle and a center divider wall on a California desert highway, authorities said.

There were 33 people aboard the bus when it crashed in Banning, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Los Angeles while heading from Los Angeles to Phoenix on Interstate 10, said California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Montez.

Thirteen people were taken to hospitals but only one of those injured suffered a major injury, believed to be a compound fracture, and the rest had minor injuries, Montez said.

Two of the injured people were in the Mitsubishi that was struck by the bus and the other 11 were from the bus, he said.

The bus was traveling at about 60-65 mph (96-105 kph) when its left front tire blew out and it veered to the left and hit the Mitsubishi and then the center divider, he said.

Uninjured bus passengers were taken to a tribal hall on the Morongo Indian reservation.


7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.



View the "7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastWhere Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

In this episode, Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities newsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates.

Listen Now to Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.