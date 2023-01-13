QQQ   278.25 (-0.29%)
AAPL   133.20 (-0.16%)
MSFT   236.88 (-0.68%)
META   136.12 (-0.43%)
GOOGL   91.03 (-0.11%)
AMZN   96.12 (+0.89%)
TSLA   118.27 (-4.28%)
NVDA   166.20 (+0.66%)
NIO   11.31 (-4.23%)
BABA   115.81 (+2.35%)
AMD   70.41 (-0.55%)
T   19.56 (+0.77%)
MU   56.68 (-1.03%)
F   12.59 (-6.25%)
CGC   2.65 (-0.38%)
GE   80.14 (+1.62%)
DIS   98.56 (-1.25%)
AMC   4.88 (-2.79%)
PFE   47.68 (-0.06%)
PYPL   78.65 (-1.42%)
NFLX   334.90 (+1.44%)
QQQ   278.25 (-0.29%)
AAPL   133.20 (-0.16%)
MSFT   236.88 (-0.68%)
META   136.12 (-0.43%)
GOOGL   91.03 (-0.11%)
AMZN   96.12 (+0.89%)
TSLA   118.27 (-4.28%)
NVDA   166.20 (+0.66%)
NIO   11.31 (-4.23%)
BABA   115.81 (+2.35%)
AMD   70.41 (-0.55%)
T   19.56 (+0.77%)
MU   56.68 (-1.03%)
F   12.59 (-6.25%)
CGC   2.65 (-0.38%)
GE   80.14 (+1.62%)
DIS   98.56 (-1.25%)
AMC   4.88 (-2.79%)
PFE   47.68 (-0.06%)
PYPL   78.65 (-1.42%)
NFLX   334.90 (+1.44%)
QQQ   278.25 (-0.29%)
AAPL   133.20 (-0.16%)
MSFT   236.88 (-0.68%)
META   136.12 (-0.43%)
GOOGL   91.03 (-0.11%)
AMZN   96.12 (+0.89%)
TSLA   118.27 (-4.28%)
NVDA   166.20 (+0.66%)
NIO   11.31 (-4.23%)
BABA   115.81 (+2.35%)
AMD   70.41 (-0.55%)
T   19.56 (+0.77%)
MU   56.68 (-1.03%)
F   12.59 (-6.25%)
CGC   2.65 (-0.38%)
GE   80.14 (+1.62%)
DIS   98.56 (-1.25%)
AMC   4.88 (-2.79%)
PFE   47.68 (-0.06%)
PYPL   78.65 (-1.42%)
NFLX   334.90 (+1.44%)
QQQ   278.25 (-0.29%)
AAPL   133.20 (-0.16%)
MSFT   236.88 (-0.68%)
META   136.12 (-0.43%)
GOOGL   91.03 (-0.11%)
AMZN   96.12 (+0.89%)
TSLA   118.27 (-4.28%)
NVDA   166.20 (+0.66%)
NIO   11.31 (-4.23%)
BABA   115.81 (+2.35%)
AMD   70.41 (-0.55%)
T   19.56 (+0.77%)
MU   56.68 (-1.03%)
F   12.59 (-6.25%)
CGC   2.65 (-0.38%)
GE   80.14 (+1.62%)
DIS   98.56 (-1.25%)
AMC   4.88 (-2.79%)
PFE   47.68 (-0.06%)
PYPL   78.65 (-1.42%)
NFLX   334.90 (+1.44%)

$1.35B Mega Millions prize drawing set for Friday night

Fri., January 13, 2023 | The Associated Press

A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Mega Millions players will have another chance Friday night to end months of losing and finally win a jackpot that has grown to $1.35 billion.

Plenty of people have won smaller prizes in the lottery game, but no one has matched all six numbers and won the grand prize since Oct. 14. Those 25 straight drawings without a winner have allowed the top prize to roll over and grow larger for three months.

It's now the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. If there isn't a winner Friday night, the jackpot will inch closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball prize won last November in California.

The long stretch without a Mega Millions jackpot winner is because of the game’s steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million.

The $1.35 billion prize is for a winner who chooses an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $707.9 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

___

This story has been corrected to say the Mega Millions jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history, not the fifth.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Get This Free Report
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Wondering when you'll finally be able to invest in SpaceX, StarLink or The Boring Company? Enter your email address below to learn when Elon Musk will let these companies finally IPO.

Recent Videos

Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here’s Why
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here's Why
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: