168-year-old Peterboro Basket Co. closing, cites forest pest

S&P 500   3,900.79 (-0.58%)
DOW   31,253.13 (-0.75%)
QQQ   289.58 (-0.54%)
AAPL   137.35 (-2.46%)
MSFT   253.14 (-0.37%)
FB   191.29 (-0.49%)
GOOGL   2,207.68 (-1.35%)
AMZN   2,146.38 (+0.19%)
TSLA   709.42 (-0.05%)
NVDA   171.24 (+1.10%)
BABA   87.69 (+0.44%)
NIO   16.66 (+5.24%)
AMD   96.67 (+0.41%)
CGC   5.87 (+5.01%)
MU   69.40 (-2.32%)
T   20.21 (-0.10%)
GE   75.74 (+0.72%)
F   12.85 (+0.55%)
DIS   103.14 (-1.11%)
AMC   13.08 (+2.51%)
PFE   50.65 (+0.50%)
PYPL   81.28 (+5.31%)
NFLX   183.48 (+3.55%)
S&P 500   3,900.79 (-0.58%)
DOW   31,253.13 (-0.75%)
QQQ   289.58 (-0.54%)
AAPL   137.35 (-2.46%)
MSFT   253.14 (-0.37%)
FB   191.29 (-0.49%)
GOOGL   2,207.68 (-1.35%)
AMZN   2,146.38 (+0.19%)
TSLA   709.42 (-0.05%)
NVDA   171.24 (+1.10%)
BABA   87.69 (+0.44%)
NIO   16.66 (+5.24%)
AMD   96.67 (+0.41%)
CGC   5.87 (+5.01%)
MU   69.40 (-2.32%)
T   20.21 (-0.10%)
GE   75.74 (+0.72%)
F   12.85 (+0.55%)
DIS   103.14 (-1.11%)
AMC   13.08 (+2.51%)
PFE   50.65 (+0.50%)
PYPL   81.28 (+5.31%)
NFLX   183.48 (+3.55%)
S&P 500   3,900.79 (-0.58%)
DOW   31,253.13 (-0.75%)
QQQ   289.58 (-0.54%)
AAPL   137.35 (-2.46%)
MSFT   253.14 (-0.37%)
FB   191.29 (-0.49%)
GOOGL   2,207.68 (-1.35%)
AMZN   2,146.38 (+0.19%)
TSLA   709.42 (-0.05%)
NVDA   171.24 (+1.10%)
BABA   87.69 (+0.44%)
NIO   16.66 (+5.24%)
AMD   96.67 (+0.41%)
CGC   5.87 (+5.01%)
MU   69.40 (-2.32%)
T   20.21 (-0.10%)
GE   75.74 (+0.72%)
F   12.85 (+0.55%)
DIS   103.14 (-1.11%)
AMC   13.08 (+2.51%)
PFE   50.65 (+0.50%)
PYPL   81.28 (+5.31%)
NFLX   183.48 (+3.55%)
S&P 500   3,900.79 (-0.58%)
DOW   31,253.13 (-0.75%)
QQQ   289.58 (-0.54%)
AAPL   137.35 (-2.46%)
MSFT   253.14 (-0.37%)
FB   191.29 (-0.49%)
GOOGL   2,207.68 (-1.35%)
AMZN   2,146.38 (+0.19%)
TSLA   709.42 (-0.05%)
NVDA   171.24 (+1.10%)
BABA   87.69 (+0.44%)
NIO   16.66 (+5.24%)
AMD   96.67 (+0.41%)
CGC   5.87 (+5.01%)
MU   69.40 (-2.32%)
T   20.21 (-0.10%)
GE   75.74 (+0.72%)
F   12.85 (+0.55%)
DIS   103.14 (-1.11%)
AMC   13.08 (+2.51%)
PFE   50.65 (+0.50%)
PYPL   81.28 (+5.31%)
NFLX   183.48 (+3.55%)

168-year-old Peterboro Basket Co. closing, cites forest pest

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 | The Associated Press

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — A 168-year-old company in New Hampshire known for its handwoven, hardwood baskets is closing its factory and stopping production, partly because of an insect pest that has been destroying ash trees.

The Peterboro Basket Company has been in business since 1854.

The company said in a recent announcement that the baskets “are principally made of U.S.-grown Appalachian White Ash, the same wood used in ax handles and baseball bats.

“For some years the Emerald Ash Borer beetle has reduced the availability of the wood used to make the baskets," it said.

The emerald ash borer has destroyed tens of millions of trees in the U.S. and Canada.

The company said other extreme labor shortages, ongoing supply chain issues, and owners who are “ready to retire," are among the other considerations in deciding to close.

The factory plans to produce its last basket this summer or fall.


7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.



View the "7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.