18-carat pink diamond reaps $28.8 million at Geneva auction

S&P 500   3,828.11 (+0.56%)
DOW   33,160.83 (+1.02%)
QQQ   269.23 (+0.61%)
AAPL   139.48 (+0.40%)
MSFT   228.94 (+0.47%)
META   96.46 (-0.27%)
GOOGL   88.85 (+0.41%)
AMZN   89.98 (-0.61%)
TSLA   191.40 (-2.88%)
NVDA   145.94 (+2.05%)
NIO   10.58 (-3.64%)
BABA   68.15 (-2.24%)
AMD   63.85 (+1.22%)
T   18.58 (+1.20%)
MU   57.44 (+1.56%)
CGC   3.18 (-0.93%)
F   13.72 (+0.15%)
GE   84.01 (+0.66%)
DIS   99.86 (-0.57%)
AMC   5.58 (+4.69%)
PYPL   81.05 (+4.37%)
PFE   47.42 (+0.70%)
NFLX   263.39 (+1.85%)
S&P 500   3,828.11 (+0.56%)
DOW   33,160.83 (+1.02%)
QQQ   269.23 (+0.61%)
AAPL   139.48 (+0.40%)
MSFT   228.94 (+0.47%)
META   96.46 (-0.27%)
GOOGL   88.85 (+0.41%)
AMZN   89.98 (-0.61%)
TSLA   191.40 (-2.88%)
NVDA   145.94 (+2.05%)
NIO   10.58 (-3.64%)
BABA   68.15 (-2.24%)
AMD   63.85 (+1.22%)
T   18.58 (+1.20%)
MU   57.44 (+1.56%)
CGC   3.18 (-0.93%)
F   13.72 (+0.15%)
GE   84.01 (+0.66%)
DIS   99.86 (-0.57%)
AMC   5.58 (+4.69%)
PYPL   81.05 (+4.37%)
PFE   47.42 (+0.70%)
NFLX   263.39 (+1.85%)
S&P 500   3,828.11 (+0.56%)
DOW   33,160.83 (+1.02%)
QQQ   269.23 (+0.61%)
AAPL   139.48 (+0.40%)
MSFT   228.94 (+0.47%)
META   96.46 (-0.27%)
GOOGL   88.85 (+0.41%)
AMZN   89.98 (-0.61%)
TSLA   191.40 (-2.88%)
NVDA   145.94 (+2.05%)
NIO   10.58 (-3.64%)
BABA   68.15 (-2.24%)
AMD   63.85 (+1.22%)
T   18.58 (+1.20%)
MU   57.44 (+1.56%)
CGC   3.18 (-0.93%)
F   13.72 (+0.15%)
GE   84.01 (+0.66%)
DIS   99.86 (-0.57%)
AMC   5.58 (+4.69%)
PYPL   81.05 (+4.37%)
PFE   47.42 (+0.70%)
NFLX   263.39 (+1.85%)
S&P 500   3,828.11 (+0.56%)
DOW   33,160.83 (+1.02%)
QQQ   269.23 (+0.61%)
AAPL   139.48 (+0.40%)
MSFT   228.94 (+0.47%)
META   96.46 (-0.27%)
GOOGL   88.85 (+0.41%)
AMZN   89.98 (-0.61%)
TSLA   191.40 (-2.88%)
NVDA   145.94 (+2.05%)
NIO   10.58 (-3.64%)
BABA   68.15 (-2.24%)
AMD   63.85 (+1.22%)
T   18.58 (+1.20%)
MU   57.44 (+1.56%)
CGC   3.18 (-0.93%)
F   13.72 (+0.15%)
GE   84.01 (+0.66%)
DIS   99.86 (-0.57%)
AMC   5.58 (+4.69%)
PYPL   81.05 (+4.37%)
PFE   47.42 (+0.70%)
NFLX   263.39 (+1.85%)

18-carat pink diamond reaps $28.8 million at Geneva auction

Tue., November 8, 2022 | The Associated Press

A Christie's employee displays a pink diamond called "The Fortune Pink" of 18,18 carat, during a preview at Christie's, in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. The pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond is set to be sold at auction on Tuesday and is expected to fetch between $25 million and $35 million. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

GENEVA (AP) — A pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond billed as a rarity sold at a Geneva auction for 28.4 million Swiss francs ($28.8 million), including fees and taxes, on the lower end of the expected range.

The “Fortune Pink” fancy vivid pink stone, said to be the largest of its kind and shape to go on the block, headlined Christie's latest Geneva sale of jewelry. It had been expected to fetch between $25 million and $35 million.

The auction house said an unidentified Asian buyer snapped up the diamond.

Max Fawcett, head of Christie’s jewelry department in Geneva, said the stone with a strong, saturated pink color was mined in Brazil more than 15 years ago. He declined to identify its owner, but described the diamond as “a true miracle of nature.”

Christie’s says the first pink diamonds ever recorded were found in India’s Golconda mines in the 16th century, before others turned up over the centuries in places like Africa, Australia, Brazil and Russia.

The pink stone’s auction followed a showroom tour in New York, Shanghai, Singapore and Taiwan before its arrival in Geneva.

Managing director Tobias Kormind of 77 Diamonds, an online diamond jeweler, called the sale price disappointing.

“The extraordinary Fortune Pink diamond sold in Geneva, with its auspicious 18.18 carat weight, which signifies prosperity in Asia, sadly didn’t bring the luck or uplift in fortunes many had hoped for," he said.

He suggested the result could be reflection of a “shaky global economy” and other financial factors, which have been “giving rise to worries creeping in, even among the top echelon of wealthy buyers.”

The auction comes six months after Christie's sold “The Rock” — a 228-carat egg-sized white diamond billed as the largest of its kind to go up for auction — for more than $21.75 million, including fees. That was also at the low end of the expected range.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.