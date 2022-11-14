1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

S&P 500   3,957.25 (-0.89%)
DOW   33,536.70 (-0.63%)
QQQ   285.31 (-0.92%)
AAPL   148.88 (-0.55%)
MSFT   242.95 (-1.68%)
META   114.36 (+1.19%)
GOOGL   96.14 (-0.28%)
AMZN   98.65 (-2.12%)
TSLA   191.15 (-2.46%)
NVDA   163.09 (-0.11%)
NIO   11.26 (-2.60%)
BABA   71.72 (+1.34%)
AMD   73.82 (+2.00%)
T   19.08 (+0.16%)
MU   61.77 (-1.20%)
CGC   4.27 (+1.18%)
F   14.12 (-2.62%)
GE   86.18 (-0.15%)
DIS   94.57 (-0.46%)
AMC   7.40 (+2.78%)
PYPL   89.96 (-1.18%)
PFE   49.47 (+3.93%)
NFLX   300.98 (+3.74%)
S&P 500   3,957.25 (-0.89%)
DOW   33,536.70 (-0.63%)
QQQ   285.31 (-0.92%)
AAPL   148.88 (-0.55%)
MSFT   242.95 (-1.68%)
META   114.36 (+1.19%)
GOOGL   96.14 (-0.28%)
AMZN   98.65 (-2.12%)
TSLA   191.15 (-2.46%)
NVDA   163.09 (-0.11%)
NIO   11.26 (-2.60%)
BABA   71.72 (+1.34%)
AMD   73.82 (+2.00%)
T   19.08 (+0.16%)
MU   61.77 (-1.20%)
CGC   4.27 (+1.18%)
F   14.12 (-2.62%)
GE   86.18 (-0.15%)
DIS   94.57 (-0.46%)
AMC   7.40 (+2.78%)
PYPL   89.96 (-1.18%)
PFE   49.47 (+3.93%)
NFLX   300.98 (+3.74%)
S&P 500   3,957.25 (-0.89%)
DOW   33,536.70 (-0.63%)
QQQ   285.31 (-0.92%)
AAPL   148.88 (-0.55%)
MSFT   242.95 (-1.68%)
META   114.36 (+1.19%)
GOOGL   96.14 (-0.28%)
AMZN   98.65 (-2.12%)
TSLA   191.15 (-2.46%)
NVDA   163.09 (-0.11%)
NIO   11.26 (-2.60%)
BABA   71.72 (+1.34%)
AMD   73.82 (+2.00%)
T   19.08 (+0.16%)
MU   61.77 (-1.20%)
CGC   4.27 (+1.18%)
F   14.12 (-2.62%)
GE   86.18 (-0.15%)
DIS   94.57 (-0.46%)
AMC   7.40 (+2.78%)
PYPL   89.96 (-1.18%)
PFE   49.47 (+3.93%)
NFLX   300.98 (+3.74%)
S&P 500   3,957.25 (-0.89%)
DOW   33,536.70 (-0.63%)
QQQ   285.31 (-0.92%)
AAPL   148.88 (-0.55%)
MSFT   242.95 (-1.68%)
META   114.36 (+1.19%)
GOOGL   96.14 (-0.28%)
AMZN   98.65 (-2.12%)
TSLA   191.15 (-2.46%)
NVDA   163.09 (-0.11%)
NIO   11.26 (-2.60%)
BABA   71.72 (+1.34%)
AMD   73.82 (+2.00%)
T   19.08 (+0.16%)
MU   61.77 (-1.20%)
CGC   4.27 (+1.18%)
F   14.12 (-2.62%)
GE   86.18 (-0.15%)
DIS   94.57 (-0.46%)
AMC   7.40 (+2.78%)
PYPL   89.96 (-1.18%)
PFE   49.47 (+3.93%)
NFLX   300.98 (+3.74%)

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

Mon., November 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly $220,000, according to an auction house.

The “well used” brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals, Julien's Auctions said Sunday.

“The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use,” the auction house said in the listing on its website.

The sandals were expected to bring $60,000, but the final sale price with an accompanying NFT was $218,750, Julien's said. The buyer was not named.

Jobs and Steve Wozniak co-founded Apple in 1976 at Jobs' parents' house in Los Altos, California. In 2013, the property was named a historic landmark by the Los Altos Historical Commission.

Jobs died in 2011 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

7 Cash Rich Stocks That Offer Safety in Any Market

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.