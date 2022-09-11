2 Cannabis Stocks Heat Up Holiday-Shortened Week

S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Visa to start categorizing gun shop sales separately
Visa, Mastercard, AmEx to start categorizing gun shop sales
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Visa to start categorizing gun shop sales separately
Visa, Mastercard, AmEx to start categorizing gun shop sales
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Visa to start categorizing gun shop sales separately
Visa, Mastercard, AmEx to start categorizing gun shop sales
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Visa to start categorizing gun shop sales separately
Visa, Mastercard, AmEx to start categorizing gun shop sales

2 Cannabis Stocks Heat Up Holiday-Shortened Week

Last updated on Sun., September 11, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Welcome back to our weekly series, Schaeffer's Cannabis Stock News Update, where we recap what happened in the world of marijuana stocks this week, and look ahead to how the cannabis industry will continue to develop in 2022.

Here is a quick roundup of major cannabis stock news this week:

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) announced the initiation of meeting with regulators on adult-use cannabis legislation being defined in Germany. The German Drug Commission presented their plan for adult-use cannabis legislation that will be part of the first draft of a bill that will be released in next few months. According to TLRY, “As a market leader in Germany and Europe, our highest priority for a successful launch of an adult-use market in Germany is to lead with the highest quality-control standards that are consistent and reliable for consumers and patients. Established quality certifications such as European Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) already enable manufacturers industry-wide to provide patients and consumers with cannabis of the utmost quality and safety.”

In other news, Tilray's Breckenridge Distillery renewed and expanded an existing distribution agreement with Republic National Distributing Company. According to Breckenridge Distillery, "This new agreement will open new doors for our award-winning portfolio and will give us full access to RNDC’s premier distribution network, setting a new stage for accelerated brand growth.” It's been a fairly ugly 12 months for TLRY, down currently 74% year-over-year. Tilray stock actually dropped 14% in just the past month.


Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) wholly-owned subsidiary, Just Brands LLC, acquired nearly all assets for the brand No Cap Hemp Co. without upfront payment. FLGC will pay sellers 10% of gross revenue from Flora Growth's sale of their products up to a maximum of $2 million. According to Flora Growth, “This transaction will allow Flora to immediately benefit from a profitable, cash flow positive and growing business. This strategic acquisition demonstrates our disciplined capital allocation approach that is consistent with both short-term needs and long-term vision as a leading global cannabis company." Flora Growth stock has fared even worse than Tilray stock over the past 12 months, down 86% year-over-year. However, FLGC is currently up 42% over the past month and things may be looking up.

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.