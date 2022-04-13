2 Cloud Stocks to Target as Tech Rallies

The 10-year Treasury yield took a step back today, after nabbing three-year highs in the previous session. In addition, today's reading of the March consumer price index (CPI) injected optimism on Wall Street that inflation is nearing its peak. Both of these events have investors excited about high-flying tech stocks, and Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) are two such names that are popping in response to that optimism.

Datadog stock was last seen 4.5% higher to trade at $141.13. After pulling back from its November peaks near the $200 level, DDOG suffered two closes below the 320-day moving average last month -- an occurrence the equity has managed to avoid since May 2021. And though the recent volatility in the bond market has the shares more than 20% below their year-to-date breakeven level, Datadog stock still sports a 56.2% year-over-year lead.

Meanwhile, Cloudflare stock is up 5.6%, trading at $116 at last check. NET's chart performance is similar to DDOG's, with a November peak followed by a steep drop to the $80 level. Today, familiar pressure at the $120 mark is keeping a cap on gains. Year-over-year, Cloudflare stock boasts a 68.4% lead.

It's also worth noting that DDOG's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) ranks at an 89 out of a possible 100, while NET's ranks at a 93. This means both stocks tend to outperform volatility expectations.

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.