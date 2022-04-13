S&P 500   4,405.68 (+0.19%)
DOW   34,255.72 (+0.10%)
QQQ   339.79 (-0.32%)
AAPL   167.38 (+0.98%)
MSFT   282.41 (-1.00%)
FB   211.26 (-2.40%)
GOOGL   2,560.00 (-0.64%)
AMZN   3,001.38 (-0.70%)
TSLA   981.55 (+0.58%)
NVDA   216.52 (-1.21%)
BABA   99.00 (-2.51%)
NIO   19.33 (-1.88%)
AMD   95.10 (-2.33%)
MU   72.49 (+0.64%)
T   19.24 (-1.99%)
F   15.34 (+0.39%)
DIS   131.00 (+0.27%)
AMC   17.38 (-7.16%)
PFE   53.16 (-1.43%)
PYPL   102.96 (-6.24%)
BA   177.27 (+1.28%)
S&P 500   4,405.68 (+0.19%)
DOW   34,255.72 (+0.10%)
QQQ   339.79 (-0.32%)
AAPL   167.38 (+0.98%)
MSFT   282.41 (-1.00%)
FB   211.26 (-2.40%)
GOOGL   2,560.00 (-0.64%)
AMZN   3,001.38 (-0.70%)
TSLA   981.55 (+0.58%)
NVDA   216.52 (-1.21%)
BABA   99.00 (-2.51%)
NIO   19.33 (-1.88%)
AMD   95.10 (-2.33%)
MU   72.49 (+0.64%)
T   19.24 (-1.99%)
F   15.34 (+0.39%)
DIS   131.00 (+0.27%)
AMC   17.38 (-7.16%)
PFE   53.16 (-1.43%)
PYPL   102.96 (-6.24%)
BA   177.27 (+1.28%)
S&P 500   4,405.68 (+0.19%)
DOW   34,255.72 (+0.10%)
QQQ   339.79 (-0.32%)
AAPL   167.38 (+0.98%)
MSFT   282.41 (-1.00%)
FB   211.26 (-2.40%)
GOOGL   2,560.00 (-0.64%)
AMZN   3,001.38 (-0.70%)
TSLA   981.55 (+0.58%)
NVDA   216.52 (-1.21%)
BABA   99.00 (-2.51%)
NIO   19.33 (-1.88%)
AMD   95.10 (-2.33%)
MU   72.49 (+0.64%)
T   19.24 (-1.99%)
F   15.34 (+0.39%)
DIS   131.00 (+0.27%)
AMC   17.38 (-7.16%)
PFE   53.16 (-1.43%)
PYPL   102.96 (-6.24%)
BA   177.27 (+1.28%)
S&P 500   4,405.68 (+0.19%)
DOW   34,255.72 (+0.10%)
QQQ   339.79 (-0.32%)
AAPL   167.38 (+0.98%)
MSFT   282.41 (-1.00%)
FB   211.26 (-2.40%)
GOOGL   2,560.00 (-0.64%)
AMZN   3,001.38 (-0.70%)
TSLA   981.55 (+0.58%)
NVDA   216.52 (-1.21%)
BABA   99.00 (-2.51%)
NIO   19.33 (-1.88%)
AMD   95.10 (-2.33%)
MU   72.49 (+0.64%)
T   19.24 (-1.99%)
F   15.34 (+0.39%)
DIS   131.00 (+0.27%)
AMC   17.38 (-7.16%)
PFE   53.16 (-1.43%)
PYPL   102.96 (-6.24%)
BA   177.27 (+1.28%)

2 Cloud Stocks to Target as Tech Rallies

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The 10-year Treasury yield took a step back today, after nabbing three-year highs in the previous session. In addition, today's reading of the March consumer price index (CPI) injected optimism on Wall Street that inflation is nearing its peak. Both of these events have investors excited about high-flying tech stocks, and Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) are two such names that are popping in response to that optimism. 

Datadog stock was last seen 4.5% higher to trade at $141.13. After pulling back from its November peaks near the $200 level, DDOG suffered two closes below the 320-day moving average last month -- an occurrence the equity has managed to avoid since May 2021. And though the recent volatility in the bond market has the shares more than 20% below their year-to-date breakeven level, Datadog stock still sports a 56.2% year-over-year lead.

Meanwhile, Cloudflare stock is up 5.6%, trading at $116 at last check. NET's chart performance is similar to DDOG's, with a November peak followed by a steep drop to the $80 level. Today, familiar pressure at the $120 mark is keeping a cap on gains. Year-over-year, Cloudflare stock boasts a 68.4% lead. 

It's also worth noting that DDOG's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) ranks at an 89 out of a possible 100, while NET's ranks at a 93. This means both stocks tend to outperform volatility expectations.  


7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.

But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.

That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.

However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.

View the "7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.