2 Discount Retailers Staging Opposite Earnings Reactions

As earnings continue to roll in, two discount retailers have released their reports: Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) and Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Dollar General reported third-quarter earnings of $2.33 per share, which is lower than analysts' anticipated profits of $2.54 per share, though revenue of $9.46 billion just barely beat estimates. Supply chain-related costs have been weighing on margins, leading the company to slash its annual profit forecast. And that forecast cut is weighing on the shares today, with DG down 8% at $235.31 at last glance.

On the other hand, Five Below stock is up 11% at $178.55 at last check, and was earlier trading as high as $182.49. The company posted better-than-expected third-quarter results, with earnings of 29 cents per share on revenue of $645.03 million, and raised its full-year forecast citing strong demand for its discount products amid inflation. Plus, no fewer than 11 analysts lifted their price targets after the event, including BofA Global Research to $215 from $180.

As is typical after earnings, both stocks are seeing a surge in options volume. So far, DG has seen 10,000 calls and 7,040 puts exchanged -- nine times the intraday average. The December 240 put is the most active contract, followed by the weekly 12/2 235-strike call, with new positions being opened at the latter.

FIVE has seen 3,647 calls and 2,264 puts across the tape so far, which is six times the intraday average. The weekly 12/2 182.50-strike call is the most popular, with new positions being bought to open there.

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the Stocks Here .