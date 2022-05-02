S&P 500   4,155.38
DOW   33,061.50
QQQ   318.48
Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector 
Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades
Live updates l Finland ends deal for Russian nuclear plant
9 Smoking Hot Marijuana Stocks Making Big Moves
S&P 500   4,155.38
DOW   33,061.50
QQQ   318.48
Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector 
Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades
Live updates l Finland ends deal for Russian nuclear plant
9 Smoking Hot Marijuana Stocks Making Big Moves
S&P 500   4,155.38
DOW   33,061.50
QQQ   318.48
Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector 
Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades
Live updates l Finland ends deal for Russian nuclear plant
9 Smoking Hot Marijuana Stocks Making Big Moves
S&P 500   4,155.38
DOW   33,061.50
QQQ   318.48
Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector 
Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades
Live updates l Finland ends deal for Russian nuclear plant
9 Smoking Hot Marijuana Stocks Making Big Moves

2 more survivors found 3 days after China building collapse

Monday, May 2, 2022 | The Associated Press


In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers transfer a ninth person pulled from the rubble 88 hours after a self-built residential building collapsed in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 3, 2022. (Chen Zeguo/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers have found two more survivors in the rubble of a building in central China that collapsed more than three days ago, state media reported Tuesday.

The official Xinhua News Agency said a man and a woman were pulled out on Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning.

The woman, whose rescue came after being buried for 88 hours, alerted workers using life detection equipment to her presence by knocking on objects. Xinhua said she was conscious, had normal vital signs and was able to communicate with her rescuers.

The collapse of the six-story building took place at 12:24 p.m. Friday in Changsha, the Hunan provincial capital south of Beijing.

Police have arrested nine people, including the building owner, on suspicion of ignoring building codes or committing other violations. Also held were three people in charge of design and construction and five others who allegedly gave a false safety assessment for a guest house on the building’s fourth to sixth floors.

The building also held a residence, a cafe and shops.

Following an increase in the number of collapses of self-built buildings in recent years, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday that it was necessary to check such structures for any hidden dangers and fix them to prevent major accidents, Xinhua said.

Poor adherence to safety standards, including the illegal addition of extra floors and failure to use reinforcing iron bars, is often blamed for such disasters.


7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth.  In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.



View the "7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.