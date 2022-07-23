50% OFF
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran's Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
'A beacon of hope': Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal
Volkswagen CEO will step down by Sept. 1
Wall Street slumps, gives back chunk of week's strong gains
MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Twitter, in Musk fight, posts surprising drop in revenue
2 Options Strategies To Keep You Afloat In Volatile Times [VIDEO]

Friday, July 22, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

On Wednesday, July 20, Schaeffer's Investment Research's Senior Options Strategist Matthew Timpane, CMT, was a featured presenter at the Benzinga Boot Camp. Here is the full recording of Timpane's presentation for your convenience:

Matthew Timpane, CMT, is a senior market strategist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. With over a decade of experience in investing, he has a knack for finding unique opportunistic risk vs. reward propositions. His areas of expertise include managing multi-strategy portfolios, trend-following, inter-market analysis, and trade execution efficiency. He has helped tens of thousands of traders navigate the world of options trading through live events such as Benzinga Boot Camps, MoneyShow events, and a number of popular trading podcasts. Mr. Timpane earned his B.S. in business from the University of Wisconsin.

7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.



View the "7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend".

