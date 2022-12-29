QQQ   264.57 (+1.72%)
AAPL   128.51 (+1.96%)
MSFT   237.89 (+1.43%)
META   118.81 (+2.76%)
GOOGL   87.47 (+1.69%)
AMZN   83.32 (+1.83%)
TSLA   120.03 (+6.49%)
NVDA   144.04 (+2.62%)
NIO   10.13 (+3.37%)
BABA   88.97 (+2.03%)
AMD   64.15 (+2.53%)
T   18.43 (+1.15%)
MU   50.17 (+2.14%)
CGC   2.26 (+3.20%)
F   11.18 (+2.10%)
GE   82.50 (+0.65%)
DIS   86.59 (+2.88%)
AMC   3.92 (+2.08%)
PFE   51.38 (+1.14%)
PYPL   69.75 (+3.26%)
NFLX   287.47 (+3.82%)
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch Amid Oversupply

Wed., December 28, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research
Investors are keeping an eye on the semiconductor sector, after the pandemic chip shortage morphed into an oversupply. Amid the surplus, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) are among those in focus. 

On the charts, NVDA is on track for its ninth day of losses in the last 10, though the $140 level looks like it could be emerging as support. Year-to-date, Nvidia stock is down 52.4%. Micron stock has struggled to bounce off its Dec. 22 two-year low of $48.43, as the company gears up for its ex-dividend date on Dec. 30. MU is down 46.1% year-to-date. 

Both stock's options pits are unusually pessimistic. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), Nvidia stock's 10-day put/call volume ratio sits at 1.39, while Micron stock's is at 1.68. Both of these ratios rank higher than all other readings from the past year, showing puts being picked up at much faster-than-usual rate. 

