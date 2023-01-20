2 Stocks Crumbling on Bear Notes Today

As the market looks to extend its slump, two stocks are having a particularly tough time today after a pair of bear notes.

Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) is down 8.2% to trade at $32.81 at last glance, after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to "underweight" from "equal weight," with a price-target cut to $24 from $27.50. The firm limited upside for the stock after its recent outperformance. Year-to-date, RBLX is up 16.4%.

Of the 30 analysts in coverage, 12 carry a "buy" or better rating, 10 a "hold," and eight a "sell" or worse, while the 12-month consensus price target of $36.22 sits at a 9.2% premium to current levels. It's also worth noting that short interest represents 5.5% of Roblox stock's available float.

The shares of Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) are off 5% at $77.31 at last check, after a double-downgrade from BofA Global Research to "underperform" from "buy," with a price-target cut to $75 from $92. The firm believes customers will adjust their portfolios to account for higher interest rates this year.

After the close yesterday, Charles Schwab reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.09 per share -- in line with analyst estimates -- alongside lower-than-expected revenue of $5.50 billion. No fewer than three other analysts lowered their price targets after the event as well, including Barclays to $87 from $92.

Support at the $76 level looks like it could keep today's losses in check, as the stock also grapples with its 320-day trendline, which has provided support since late October. Year-over-year, SCHW is down 16.3%.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here