2 Stocks Staging Wild Post-Earnings Swings

S&P 500   4,192.94 (+0.21%)
DOW   33,289.83 (-0.04%)
QQQ   318.91 (+0.68%)
AAPL   159.80 (+2.06%)
MSFT   283.84 (+0.22%)
FB   197.08 (+12.65%)
GOOGL   2,303.91 (+0.79%)
AMZN   2,819.55 (+2.03%)
TSLA   832.10 (-5.61%)
NVDA   186.60 (+1.33%)
BABA   87.80 (-0.59%)
NIO   16.07 (-4.12%)
AMD   85.38 (+0.55%)
CGC   5.13 (-1.91%)
MU   67.40 (+1.40%)
T   19.30 (+1.21%)
GE   76.43 (-2.28%)
F   13.96 (-5.99%)
DIS   112.97 (-1.94%)
AMC   14.97 (-5.55%)
PFE   49.76 (+0.04%)
PYPL   85.57 (+3.58%)
NFLX   187.27 (-0.67%)
S&P 500   4,192.94 (+0.21%)
DOW   33,289.83 (-0.04%)
QQQ   318.91 (+0.68%)
AAPL   159.80 (+2.06%)
MSFT   283.84 (+0.22%)
FB   197.08 (+12.65%)
GOOGL   2,303.91 (+0.79%)
AMZN   2,819.55 (+2.03%)
TSLA   832.10 (-5.61%)
NVDA   186.60 (+1.33%)
BABA   87.80 (-0.59%)
NIO   16.07 (-4.12%)
AMD   85.38 (+0.55%)
CGC   5.13 (-1.91%)
MU   67.40 (+1.40%)
T   19.30 (+1.21%)
GE   76.43 (-2.28%)
F   13.96 (-5.99%)
DIS   112.97 (-1.94%)
AMC   14.97 (-5.55%)
PFE   49.76 (+0.04%)
PYPL   85.57 (+3.58%)
NFLX   187.27 (-0.67%)
S&P 500   4,192.94 (+0.21%)
DOW   33,289.83 (-0.04%)
QQQ   318.91 (+0.68%)
AAPL   159.80 (+2.06%)
MSFT   283.84 (+0.22%)
FB   197.08 (+12.65%)
GOOGL   2,303.91 (+0.79%)
AMZN   2,819.55 (+2.03%)
TSLA   832.10 (-5.61%)
NVDA   186.60 (+1.33%)
BABA   87.80 (-0.59%)
NIO   16.07 (-4.12%)
AMD   85.38 (+0.55%)
CGC   5.13 (-1.91%)
MU   67.40 (+1.40%)
T   19.30 (+1.21%)
GE   76.43 (-2.28%)
F   13.96 (-5.99%)
DIS   112.97 (-1.94%)
AMC   14.97 (-5.55%)
PFE   49.76 (+0.04%)
PYPL   85.57 (+3.58%)
NFLX   187.27 (-0.67%)
S&P 500   4,192.94 (+0.21%)
DOW   33,289.83 (-0.04%)
QQQ   318.91 (+0.68%)
AAPL   159.80 (+2.06%)
MSFT   283.84 (+0.22%)
FB   197.08 (+12.65%)
GOOGL   2,303.91 (+0.79%)
AMZN   2,819.55 (+2.03%)
TSLA   832.10 (-5.61%)
NVDA   186.60 (+1.33%)
BABA   87.80 (-0.59%)
NIO   16.07 (-4.12%)
AMD   85.38 (+0.55%)
CGC   5.13 (-1.91%)
MU   67.40 (+1.40%)
T   19.30 (+1.21%)
GE   76.43 (-2.28%)
F   13.96 (-5.99%)
DIS   112.97 (-1.94%)
AMC   14.97 (-5.55%)
PFE   49.76 (+0.04%)
PYPL   85.57 (+3.58%)
NFLX   187.27 (-0.67%)

2 Stocks Staging Wild Post-Earnings Swings

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Two different stocks are garnering attention today during an already jam-packed earnings season: music streaming giant Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) and renewable energy name Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH). Below, we'll go over the basics of both company's earnings reports, see what's driving these wild swings, and get a read on today's sentiment over in the options pits. 

Starting with the bad news, and there was plenty for Spotify stock, which was last seen down 11.1% at $98.15, earlier hitting a record low of $96.60. The company posted surprise first-quarter profits of 21 cents per share on revenue that also topped analysts' estimates. However, it's current-quarter revenue forecast fell just below estimates, adding that it's seen some weakness in ad revenue. Plus, its paid subscriber growth also missed forecasts.

Understandably, the massive post-earnings pullback and subsequent record lows have whipped options traders into a frenzy, putting overall volume in the 99th percentile of its annual range. So far, 12,000 calls and 13,000 puts have been exchanged, which is seven times the intraday average. The most popular is the weekly 4/29 90-strike put, followed by the 100-strike put in the same weekly series. It's also worth noting that Spotify stock has been put on the Short Sale Restricted (SSR) list today. 

Investors have had the opposite reaction to Enphase Energy's first-quarter top- and bottom line beat. The stock was last seen up 6.8% at $164.05, bolstered even further after CEO Badri Kothandaram said the company expects 40% sequential growth in Europe between its first and second quarters. 

Several analysts have chimed in. No less than three covering brokerages lifted their price targets, including Cowen and Company, which lifted its price objective to $240 and commended Enphase for its ability to brush off supply chain concerns and Covid-related lockdowns in China. On the other hand, J.P. Morgan Securities and BMO both slashed their price targets to $240 and $215, respectively, though the former maintained its "overweight" rating. 

Enphase options are also being traded at an elevated clip, with volume running in the 99th annual percentile. So far, 15,000 calls and 15,000 puts have been exchanged, which is four times the intraday average. The most popular contract is the weekly 4/29 167.50-strike put, where positions are being sold to open. 


7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.



View the "7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.