$20 million HUD grant doubles size of eviction legal help

S&P 500   4,064.18 (-1.43%)
DOW   32,571.59 (-1.00%)
QQQ   303.18 (-1.96%)
AAPL   154.00 (-2.09%)
MSFT   269.00 (-2.09%)
FB   200.36 (-1.67%)
GOOGL   2,263.77 (-2.21%)
AMZN   2,250.61 (-1.95%)
TSLA   832.86 (-3.79%)
NVDA   179.73 (-3.76%)
BABA   87.18 (-3.19%)
NIO   14.19 (-4.89%)
AMD   92.33 (-3.16%)
CGC   5.77 (-3.35%)
MU   70.48 (+0.18%)
T   19.77 (-1.30%)
GE   75.49 (-3.50%)
F   13.91 (-2.11%)
DIS   109.40 (-0.81%)
AMC   13.13 (-4.58%)
PFE   48.05 (-2.02%)
PYPL   80.67 (-1.24%)
NFLX   181.16 (+0.10%)
S&P 500   4,064.18 (-1.43%)
DOW   32,571.59 (-1.00%)
QQQ   303.18 (-1.96%)
AAPL   154.00 (-2.09%)
MSFT   269.00 (-2.09%)
FB   200.36 (-1.67%)
GOOGL   2,263.77 (-2.21%)
AMZN   2,250.61 (-1.95%)
TSLA   832.86 (-3.79%)
NVDA   179.73 (-3.76%)
BABA   87.18 (-3.19%)
NIO   14.19 (-4.89%)
AMD   92.33 (-3.16%)
CGC   5.77 (-3.35%)
MU   70.48 (+0.18%)
T   19.77 (-1.30%)
GE   75.49 (-3.50%)
F   13.91 (-2.11%)
DIS   109.40 (-0.81%)
AMC   13.13 (-4.58%)
PFE   48.05 (-2.02%)
PYPL   80.67 (-1.24%)
NFLX   181.16 (+0.10%)
S&P 500   4,064.18 (-1.43%)
DOW   32,571.59 (-1.00%)
QQQ   303.18 (-1.96%)
AAPL   154.00 (-2.09%)
MSFT   269.00 (-2.09%)
FB   200.36 (-1.67%)
GOOGL   2,263.77 (-2.21%)
AMZN   2,250.61 (-1.95%)
TSLA   832.86 (-3.79%)
NVDA   179.73 (-3.76%)
BABA   87.18 (-3.19%)
NIO   14.19 (-4.89%)
AMD   92.33 (-3.16%)
CGC   5.77 (-3.35%)
MU   70.48 (+0.18%)
T   19.77 (-1.30%)
GE   75.49 (-3.50%)
F   13.91 (-2.11%)
DIS   109.40 (-0.81%)
AMC   13.13 (-4.58%)
PFE   48.05 (-2.02%)
PYPL   80.67 (-1.24%)
NFLX   181.16 (+0.10%)
S&P 500   4,064.18 (-1.43%)
DOW   32,571.59 (-1.00%)
QQQ   303.18 (-1.96%)
AAPL   154.00 (-2.09%)
MSFT   269.00 (-2.09%)
FB   200.36 (-1.67%)
GOOGL   2,263.77 (-2.21%)
AMZN   2,250.61 (-1.95%)
TSLA   832.86 (-3.79%)
NVDA   179.73 (-3.76%)
BABA   87.18 (-3.19%)
NIO   14.19 (-4.89%)
AMD   92.33 (-3.16%)
CGC   5.77 (-3.35%)
MU   70.48 (+0.18%)
T   19.77 (-1.30%)
GE   75.49 (-3.50%)
F   13.91 (-2.11%)
DIS   109.40 (-0.81%)
AMC   13.13 (-4.58%)
PFE   48.05 (-2.02%)
PYPL   80.67 (-1.24%)
NFLX   181.16 (+0.10%)

$20 million HUD grant doubles size of eviction legal help

Monday, May 9, 2022 | Ashraf Khalil , Associated Press

Marcia Fudge
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee on President Joe Biden's budget requests, at the Capitol in Washington, June 10, 2021. HUD is doubling the size of its eviction protection program, designed to fund legal assistance for tenants seeking to stay in their homes. Fudge described the new funding as a doubling down on a proven method of easing the financial damage wrought by the COVID pandemic. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development is doubling the size of its eviction protection program, designed to fund legal assistance for tenants seeking to stay in their homes.

The $20 million HUD grant, announced Monday, will not provide any sort of direct rental relief; instead, it will fund legal services and representations for families facing eviction. The funds will be distributed through the Eviction Protection Grant Program to 11 nonprofit organizations and government entities, with grants ranging from $1 million to $2.4 million. Recipients of the fresh wave of funding include Pine Tree Legal Assistance of Portland, Maine, and the city of San Antonio, Texas.

HUD launched the Eviction Protection Grant Program last November, with an original $20 million awarded to 10 legal service providers.

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge described the new funding as a doubling down on a proven method of easing the financial damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need to keep doing all that we can to help people maintain quality housing," Fudge said in a statement. “We know that access to legal services and eviction diversion programs works. It helps people avoid evictions and protects tenants’ rights.”

The funding can also be used to help landlords access emergency rental assistance and will generally help reduce caseloads in eviction courts around the country, Fudge said.

And the grant program is expected to particularly help people of color — they are disproportionately represented among those evicted — as well as tenants with limited English proficiency and people with disabilities, the department said.

Should you invest $1,000 in ON Semiconductor right now?

Before you consider ON Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ON Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While ON Semiconductor currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.