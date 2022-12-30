QQQ   263.98 (-0.92%)
AAPL   128.42 (-0.92%)
MSFT   237.83 (-1.32%)
META   118.55 (-1.42%)
GOOGL   86.98 (-1.66%)
AMZN   82.92 (-1.50%)
TSLA   123.25 (+1.17%)
NVDA   144.14 (-1.29%)
NIO   9.88 (-1.10%)
BABA   88.87 (-0.29%)
AMD   64.23 (-0.91%)
T   18.41 (-0.22%)
MU   49.41 (-2.45%)
CGC   2.28 (+0.00%)
F   11.51 (-0.26%)
GE   83.89 (+0.17%)
DIS   85.67 (-1.73%)
AMC   4.04 (-2.42%)
PFE   51.07 (-0.51%)
PYPL   70.56 (+0.00%)
NFLX   286.75 (-1.50%)
2022 Top Pick: Revisiting Vertex Energy Stock

Thu., December 29, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research
As the year winds down, now is a good time to look back at one of our top seven picks for 2022. In January, we named oil and gas concern Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) as a stock that could outperform this year, and investors that took that advice saw a good return.

At the time of our recommendation, Vertex Energy stock was up more than 520% in the year-to-date, even after seeing a big drop from its June 2021 highs. The $4 level appeared to be emerging as a floor for the shares, as investors looked for tailwinds to roll in after the company agreed to acquire Mobile refinery from Royal Dutch Shell (RDS).

VTNR proceeded to hit a June 7, roughly 15-year high of $18.10. And while a selloff then ensued in the following months, the equity now sports year-over-year and year-to-date gains of 40.2% and 37.4%, respectively.

VTNR Chart December 292022

The shares look ripe for a short squeeze, too, as the 22.47 million shares sold short account for a healthy 36.7% of their available float. Those looking to still get in on the action can do so at a bargain right now, as VTNR options are affordably priced. The stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 83% stands higher than just 2% of annual readings, meaning options players are pricing in relatively low volatility expectations at the moment.

