2022 Top Pick: Revisiting Vertex Energy Stock

As the year winds down, now is a good time to look back at one of our top seven picks for 2022. In January, we named oil and gas concern Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) as a stock that could outperform this year, and investors that took that advice saw a good return.

At the time of our recommendation, Vertex Energy stock was up more than 520% in the year-to-date, even after seeing a big drop from its June 2021 highs. The $4 level appeared to be emerging as a floor for the shares, as investors looked for tailwinds to roll in after the company agreed to acquire Mobile refinery from Royal Dutch Shell (RDS).

VTNR proceeded to hit a June 7, roughly 15-year high of $18.10. And while a selloff then ensued in the following months, the equity now sports year-over-year and year-to-date gains of 40.2% and 37.4%, respectively.

The shares look ripe for a short squeeze, too, as the 22.47 million shares sold short account for a healthy 36.7% of their available float. Those looking to still get in on the action can do so at a bargain right now, as VTNR options are affordably priced. The stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 83% stands higher than just 2% of annual readings, meaning options players are pricing in relatively low volatility expectations at the moment.

