21 Chinese coal miners trapped by underground flood

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers stand near a banner which reads: "Home is waiting for your region" at the entrance to a flooded coal mine in Hutubi county in of Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Some miners were reported trapped after the coal mine flooded on Saturday. (Gao Han/Xinhua via AP)
In this aerial photo released by Xinhua News Agency, shows rescue workers at a flooded coal mine in Hutubi county in of Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Some miners were reported trapped after the coal mine flooded on Saturday. (Gao Han/Xinhua via AP)
BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers on Sunday were trying to reach 21 coal miners who were trapped by an underground flood in China's northwest, a state news agency reported.
The mine in Hutubi County in the Xinjiang region flooded at about 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, the Xinhua News Agency said. It said eight people were rescued.
China's coal mines are among the world's deadliest, regularly suffering explosions and gas leaks despite repeated safety crackdowns.7 Stocks That Cathie Wood is Buying And You Should Too
If you’re an investor that likes to go with the “hot hand,” then they don’t get much hotter than Cathie Wood. The founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management delivered returns of over 100% in all five of her firm’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2020.
The names of her funds showcase some of the hottest emerging growth trends in the market: financial technology (fintech), genomic revolution, innovation, autonomous technology/robotics, and next generation internet.
As you would expect, these funds contain some of the hottest growth stocks from the past year. And in the aftermath of the tech selloff, Wood is not backing away. In fact, she’s doubling down on her strategy. It might not be exactly a matter of being greedy while others are fearful; perhaps more like being prepared while others are distracted.
But the other thing about Wood’s selections is that many of them are not obscure names. These are companies that were among the hottest names in 2020. Wood simply believes that they still have room to run. And that’s one reason you should consider making them a part of your portfolio.
In this special presentation, we’re giving you just seven of the stocks that Cathie Wood is buying or has bought recently. We’ve attempted to pick out at least one stock from each of the ARK ETFs. As with any investment decision, it’s important that you perform your own research before making a decision.
View the "7 Stocks That Cathie Wood is Buying And You Should Too"
.