3 foreigners who fought for Ukraine sentenced to death

×
S&P 500   4,017.82 (-2.38%)
DOW   32,272.79 (-1.94%)
QQQ   299.40 (-2.68%)
AAPL   142.64 (-3.60%)
MSFT   264.79 (-2.08%)
META   184.00 (-6.43%)
GOOGL   2,296.71 (-2.01%)
AMZN   116.15 (-4.15%)
TSLA   719.12 (-0.89%)
NVDA   180.48 (-3.22%)
NIO   18.82 (-7.65%)
BABA   109.90 (-8.13%)
AMD   98.80 (-3.04%)
CGC   3.85 (-6.78%)
MU   66.02 (-3.76%)
T   20.88 (-0.81%)
GE   74.78 (-3.08%)
F   13.28 (-1.85%)
DIS   103.30 (-3.76%)
AMC   12.78 (-5.47%)
PFE   51.78 (-3.16%)
PYPL   84.11 (-3.89%)
NFLX   192.77 (-4.96%)
S&P 500   4,017.82 (-2.38%)
DOW   32,272.79 (-1.94%)
QQQ   299.40 (-2.68%)
AAPL   142.64 (-3.60%)
MSFT   264.79 (-2.08%)
META   184.00 (-6.43%)
GOOGL   2,296.71 (-2.01%)
AMZN   116.15 (-4.15%)
TSLA   719.12 (-0.89%)
NVDA   180.48 (-3.22%)
NIO   18.82 (-7.65%)
BABA   109.90 (-8.13%)
AMD   98.80 (-3.04%)
CGC   3.85 (-6.78%)
MU   66.02 (-3.76%)
T   20.88 (-0.81%)
GE   74.78 (-3.08%)
F   13.28 (-1.85%)
DIS   103.30 (-3.76%)
AMC   12.78 (-5.47%)
PFE   51.78 (-3.16%)
PYPL   84.11 (-3.89%)
NFLX   192.77 (-4.96%)
S&P 500   4,017.82 (-2.38%)
DOW   32,272.79 (-1.94%)
QQQ   299.40 (-2.68%)
AAPL   142.64 (-3.60%)
MSFT   264.79 (-2.08%)
META   184.00 (-6.43%)
GOOGL   2,296.71 (-2.01%)
AMZN   116.15 (-4.15%)
TSLA   719.12 (-0.89%)
NVDA   180.48 (-3.22%)
NIO   18.82 (-7.65%)
BABA   109.90 (-8.13%)
AMD   98.80 (-3.04%)
CGC   3.85 (-6.78%)
MU   66.02 (-3.76%)
T   20.88 (-0.81%)
GE   74.78 (-3.08%)
F   13.28 (-1.85%)
DIS   103.30 (-3.76%)
AMC   12.78 (-5.47%)
PFE   51.78 (-3.16%)
PYPL   84.11 (-3.89%)
NFLX   192.77 (-4.96%)
S&P 500   4,017.82 (-2.38%)
DOW   32,272.79 (-1.94%)
QQQ   299.40 (-2.68%)
AAPL   142.64 (-3.60%)
MSFT   264.79 (-2.08%)
META   184.00 (-6.43%)
GOOGL   2,296.71 (-2.01%)
AMZN   116.15 (-4.15%)
TSLA   719.12 (-0.89%)
NVDA   180.48 (-3.22%)
NIO   18.82 (-7.65%)
BABA   109.90 (-8.13%)
AMD   98.80 (-3.04%)
CGC   3.85 (-6.78%)
MU   66.02 (-3.76%)
T   20.88 (-0.81%)
GE   74.78 (-3.08%)
F   13.28 (-1.85%)
DIS   103.30 (-3.76%)
AMC   12.78 (-5.47%)
PFE   51.78 (-3.16%)
PYPL   84.11 (-3.89%)
NFLX   192.77 (-4.96%)

3 foreigners who fought for Ukraine sentenced to death

Thursday, June 9, 2022 | Bernat Armangué And Yuras Karmanau, Associated Press


Two British citizens Aiden Aslin, left, and Shaun Pinner, right, and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim, center, sit behind bars in a courtroom in Donetsk, in the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The two British citizens and a Moroccan have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine for fighting on Ukraine's side. The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops and surrendered to Russian forces weeks ago. (AP Photo)

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Two British citizens and a Moroccan were sentenced to death Thursday for fighting on Ukraine's side, in a punishment handed down by the country's pro-Moscow rebels.

The proceedings against the three captured fighters were denounced by Ukraine and the West as a sham and a violation of the rules of war.

Meanwhile, as the Kremlin’s forces continuing a grinding war of attrition in the east, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to liken his actions to those of Peter the Great in the 18th century and said the country needs to “take back” historic Russian lands.

A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in Ukraine found the three fighters guilty of seeking the violent overthrow of power, an offense punishable by death in the unrecognized eastern republic. The men were also convicted of mercenary activities and terrorism.

Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the defendants — identified as Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Brahim Saadoun — will face a firing squad. They have a month to appeal.

The separatist side argued that the three were “mercenaries” not entitled to the usual protections accorded prisoners of war. They are the first foreign fighters sentenced by Ukraine’s Russian-backed rebels.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko condemned the proceedings as legally invalid, saying, “Such show trials put the interests of propaganda above the law and morality.” He said that all foreign citizens fighting as part of Ukraine’s armed forces should be considered Ukrainian military personnel and protected as such.

British Foreign Secretary Luz Truss pronounced the sentencing a "sham judgment with absolutely no legitimacy.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman Jamie Davies said that under the Geneva Conventions, POWs are entitled to immunity as combatants.


Saadoun's father, Taher Saadoun, told the Moroccan online Arab-language newspaper Madar 21 that his son is not a mercenary and that he holds Ukrainian citizenship.

Aslin’s and Pinner’s families have said that the two men were long-serving members of the Ukrainian military. Both are said to have lived in Ukraine since 2018.

The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops before Pinner and Aslin surrendered to pro-Russian forces in the southern port of Mariupol in mid-April and Saadoun was captured in mid-March in the eastern city of Volnovakha.

Another British fighter taken prisoner by the pro-Russian forces, Andrew Hill, is awaiting trial.

The Russian military has argued that foreign mercenaries fighting on Ukraine’s side are not combatants and should expect long prison terms, at best, if captured.

In other developments, Putin drew parallels between Peter the Great's founding of St. Petersburg and modern-day Russia's ambitions.

When the czar founded the new capital, “no European country recognized it as Russia. Everybody recognized it as Sweden,” Putin said. He added: “What was (Peter) doing? Taking back and reinforcing. That’s what he did. And it looks like it fell on us to take back and reinforce as well.”

Putin also appeared to leave the door open for further Russian territorial expansion.

“It’s impossible — Do you understand? — impossible to build a fence around a country like Russia. And we do not intend to build that fence,” the Russian leader said.

On the battlefield:

— Fierce fighting dragged on in the city of Sievierodonetsk in a battle that could help determine the fate of the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland in the east. Moscow-backed separatists already held swaths of the Donbas before the invasion, and Russian troops have gained more.

— Russian troops are trying to resume their offensive to completely capture the Zaporizhzhia region in Ukraine's southeast, Ukrainian authorities said. Kyiv continues to hold the northern part of the region, including the city of Zaporizhzhia.

— Thirteen civilians were killed in Ukrainian shelling of the separatist-controlled city of Stakhanov in the Donbas, a pro-Russian separatist envoy said on social media. It was not immediately possible to verify the claim.

— Russia claimed it used missiles to strike a base west of the capital in the Zhytomyr region, where, it said, mercenaries were being trained. There was no immediate response from Ukrainian authorities.

___

Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine


7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.



View the "7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.