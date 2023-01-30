S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   292.56
What You Need to Know About Annuity Withdrawals
Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
Trustees picked by DeSantis may change progressive college
eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
Elon Musk's mysterious ways on display in Tesla tweet trial
Biden, McCarthy to discuss debt limit in talks on Wednesday
3 Retail Stocks Get New Analyst Coverage

Mon., January 30, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Goldman Sachs weighed in on three retail giants today, issuing analyst notes to Macy's Inc (NYSE:M), Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS), and Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN)

The brokerage initiated coverage on Macy's stock with a "buy" rating, noting it's the "best-positioned" in the retail sector going into 2023. Last seen marginally higher ahead of the open, M is down roughly 10% in the last 12 months; however, the analyst said the shares could add more than 20% in the coming months due to its "position of strength." Year-to-date, the shares re up 11.7%. 

Kohl's stock is down 2.8% to trade at $30.60 premarket, after the brokerage rated the shares a "sell," with a price target of $27. KSS is down more than 47% year-over-year, and its 24.7% year-to-date rally has lost steam at its 200-day moving average.

Nordstrom stock is off by 0.9% before the opening bell, last seen trading at $18.25. This comes after Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares to "neutral." JWN is down 16% in the in the last 12 months, but has gained 14% already in 2023. 

