3 Stocks Capturing Options Traders' Attention

The major indexes are on the rise today, as Wall Street remains optimistic regarding the bank sector's recovery. In the meantime, here are three stocks making moves midday.

Options Traders Target PM After Upgrade

J.P. Morgan Securities upgraded Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) to "overweight" from "neutral," with a price-target hike to $116 from $109. The firm cited several factors, including easing supply chain constraints and the company's nicotine alternatives. PM is up 2.6% at $97.20 at last glance, on track for its fifth-straight daily gain after bouncing off the $90 level. Today's pop also has the stock back above its 200-day moving average. Year-to-date, the equity is still down roughly 4%.

Options traders are leaning bearish in their rush to pick up PM today. So far, 3,660 calls and 8,966 puts have been exchanged, which is five times the intraday average amount. The June 97.50 put is the most active contract, with new positions opening there.

Biopharmaceutical Stock Higher on Update

Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) is surging, up 11.9% at $10.46 at last glance, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Narcan, its nasal spray used for overdose reversal. The company expects the product to be available over-the-counter by late summer. This positive price action has EBS further removing itself from its March 23, 15-year low of $7.74. Call traders are chiming in at eight times the intraday average after the news, with the most activity at the April 10 call.

Roku Stock Pulling Back Midday

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) is reversing its earlier gains, down 5.2% at $60.57 at last glance, after news that the company is laying off another 200 workers in its latest round of job cuts. Support at the $60 level is keeping losses in check, as the stock holds on to a 48.2% year-to-date lead.

Consistently a popular stock amongst options traders, ROKU is seeing double the intraday average options volume. So far, 54,000 calls and 31,000 puts have crossed the tape. The weekly 3/31 63 put is the most popular, followed by the weekly 3/31 64 call.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here