3 Tech Stocks to Avoid Next Month

S&P 500   3,614.25 (-0.70%)
DOW   29,228.96 (-0.23%)
QQQ   266.69 (-0.90%)
AAPL   139.83 (-0.19%)
MSFT   230.33 (-1.67%)
META   134.32 (+0.65%)
GOOGL   97.95 (-0.74%)
AMZN   114.80 (+0.21%)
TSLA   224.00 (+0.42%)
NVDA   115.97 (-3.97%)
NIO   13.57 (-1.38%)
BABA   78.99 (-2.77%)
AMD   57.31 (-1.93%)
T   15.05 (+0.74%)
MU   51.50 (-2.66%)
CGC   2.54 (-8.96%)
F   11.34 (-7.05%)
GE   64.65 (+0.14%)
DIS   95.89 (-1.31%)
AMC   6.79 (+3.98%)
PYPL   85.72 (-4.94%)
PFE   42.22 (-0.24%)
NFLX   229.21 (+1.98%)
S&P 500   3,614.25 (-0.70%)
DOW   29,228.96 (-0.23%)
QQQ   266.69 (-0.90%)
AAPL   139.83 (-0.19%)
MSFT   230.33 (-1.67%)
META   134.32 (+0.65%)
GOOGL   97.95 (-0.74%)
AMZN   114.80 (+0.21%)
TSLA   224.00 (+0.42%)
NVDA   115.97 (-3.97%)
NIO   13.57 (-1.38%)
BABA   78.99 (-2.77%)
AMD   57.31 (-1.93%)
T   15.05 (+0.74%)
MU   51.50 (-2.66%)
CGC   2.54 (-8.96%)
F   11.34 (-7.05%)
GE   64.65 (+0.14%)
DIS   95.89 (-1.31%)
AMC   6.79 (+3.98%)
PYPL   85.72 (-4.94%)
PFE   42.22 (-0.24%)
NFLX   229.21 (+1.98%)
S&P 500   3,614.25 (-0.70%)
DOW   29,228.96 (-0.23%)
QQQ   266.69 (-0.90%)
AAPL   139.83 (-0.19%)
MSFT   230.33 (-1.67%)
META   134.32 (+0.65%)
GOOGL   97.95 (-0.74%)
AMZN   114.80 (+0.21%)
TSLA   224.00 (+0.42%)
NVDA   115.97 (-3.97%)
NIO   13.57 (-1.38%)
BABA   78.99 (-2.77%)
AMD   57.31 (-1.93%)
T   15.05 (+0.74%)
MU   51.50 (-2.66%)
CGC   2.54 (-8.96%)
F   11.34 (-7.05%)
GE   64.65 (+0.14%)
DIS   95.89 (-1.31%)
AMC   6.79 (+3.98%)
PYPL   85.72 (-4.94%)
PFE   42.22 (-0.24%)
NFLX   229.21 (+1.98%)
S&P 500   3,614.25 (-0.70%)
DOW   29,228.96 (-0.23%)
QQQ   266.69 (-0.90%)
AAPL   139.83 (-0.19%)
MSFT   230.33 (-1.67%)
META   134.32 (+0.65%)
GOOGL   97.95 (-0.74%)
AMZN   114.80 (+0.21%)
TSLA   224.00 (+0.42%)
NVDA   115.97 (-3.97%)
NIO   13.57 (-1.38%)
BABA   78.99 (-2.77%)
AMD   57.31 (-1.93%)
T   15.05 (+0.74%)
MU   51.50 (-2.66%)
CGC   2.54 (-8.96%)
F   11.34 (-7.05%)
GE   64.65 (+0.14%)
DIS   95.89 (-1.31%)
AMC   6.79 (+3.98%)
PYPL   85.72 (-4.94%)
PFE   42.22 (-0.24%)
NFLX   229.21 (+1.98%)

3 Tech Stocks to Avoid Next Month

Last updated on Mon., October 10, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Subscribers to Chart of the Week received this commentary on Sunday, October 2.

Wall Street is crawling to the finish line of what’s turned out to be a very painful monthly and quarterly stretch for markets, and this week in particular put an extra dash of salt in the proverbial wound. There was quite a bit of last-minute selling during several of this week’s sessions, sending the major indexes spiraling back toward their 2020 pandemic-era levels.

It’s no secret that the tech sector has been getting hit especially hard while Fed fears and surging bond yields inhibit growth stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) briefly tumbled back below the round 11,100 level on Thursday and is eyeing its third consecutive weekly drop – as well as substantial losses for the month and quarter.

During all of this carnage, the NDX’s component buy-to-open 10-day put/call volume ratio closed at 0.90 on that Thursday, and just a few days earlier on Monday, September 26, the reading hit 0.916, a record high. This means options players have been having a field day with puts, which outnumbered calls on Monday at their quickest pace ever.

A look at the chart below shows this ratio running up to the 0.9 level several times in the past couple months, then a brief consolidation period before breaking higher. Also note that the NDX’s 10-day put/call ratio never topped 0.8 back in 2020 when the pandemic and subsequent lockdown sparked a round of panicked selling in March of that year.

cotw chart 1 sept 30


Does this mean you should join these bears and start placing bets on more downside for the tech sector? It’s no secret that the market has been messy lately, but we’ve broken down some particularly poor performers to keep an eye on in the coming month. Schaeffer’s Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White shared a list of stocks with the worst monthly returns in October, going back 10 years. Three household tech names popped up on the list, Cisco Systems (CSCO), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Western Digital Corp (WDC).

cotw chart 2 sept 30

Chip stock Advanced Micro Devices only saw negative one-month returns 60% of the time, but its average drop is alarming at 10.3%, easily the worst performer on the list. The equity has already lost 55% this year, and hit a two-year low of $62.83 on Thursday, but a similar move from where it currently sits just above here would put AMD at $56, a level not seen since July 2020.

Despite everything, analysts have remained puzzlingly optimistic, which could open the door for bear notes, especially as the company prepares for its upcoming earnings on Oct. 24. Of the 26 analysts in coverage, 19 consider AMD a “buy” or better, while just seven say “hold,” with nary a sell to be seen. What’s more, the 12-month consensus price target of $121.72 stands at a more than 87% premium to the equity’s Friday perch.

While the average monthly losses Western Digital and Cisco Systems sustained haven’t been nearly as brutal, the latter has only managed to lock in a positive return for October three times in the past 10 years, averaging a 2.4% drop. Meanwhile, WDC has taken a haircut during seven of the past 10 October, averaging a -5.7% return. Both of these stocks are hovering just above their recently logged multi-year lows, but a similar drop from either name would mean a new a new annual bottom on the charts.

So is it worth it to join in with these put traders or wait out the tech sector’s decline on the sidelines. That’s a question for each individual trader to decide. It might be worth noting that AMD and CSCO have tended to outperform options’ players volatility expectations over the past year, per their Schaeffer’s Volatility Scorecards (SVS) of 92 and 87, respectively. In other words, these stocks look like optimal candidates for premium buyers. No matter which path you choose to take, the unusual options activity surrounding the NDX is definitely worth keeping an eye on as we head into a new month and quarter.

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.