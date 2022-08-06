S&P 500   4,145.19
DOW   32,803.47
QQQ   321.75
How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
Dems change some tax provisions as they ready economic bill
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 - 8/5
Democrats' big package: What remains in and what's out?
3 more ships with grain depart Ukraine ports under UN deal
EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?
US employers add 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%
3 Ways to Achieve 'Superhuman Focus' in Just Two Weeks

Fri., August 5, 2022 | Entrepreneur


Being able to focus is a valuable asset for all entrepreneurs. The problem, however, is that outdated time management tips don't stand up to the challenges of the modern world.

In this video, Ben Angel shows you how three unusual approaches will help you become a peak performer and upgrade your energy, focus, and drive.

Take the free quiz right here to discover why you're unfocused (only available for a limited time). And be sure to grab a copy of Ben's award-winning book, Unstoppable, which has been read by more than 70,000 people worldwide.


7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.  Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 70% since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. However, in the last three months, the index is down 20%..

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.



View the "7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward".

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

