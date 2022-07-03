×
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage
Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech
With no fuel and no cash, Sri Lanka keeps schools closed
Holiday getaway pushes US airport traffic to pandemic high
Argentine economy minister resigns amid peso, diesel woes
Russians press assault on eastern Ukrainian city
Google to erase more location info as abortion bans expand
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage
Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech
With no fuel and no cash, Sri Lanka keeps schools closed
Holiday getaway pushes US airport traffic to pandemic high
Argentine economy minister resigns amid peso, diesel woes
Russians press assault on eastern Ukrainian city
Google to erase more location info as abortion bans expand
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage
Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech
With no fuel and no cash, Sri Lanka keeps schools closed
Holiday getaway pushes US airport traffic to pandemic high
Argentine economy minister resigns amid peso, diesel woes
Russians press assault on eastern Ukrainian city
Google to erase more location info as abortion bans expand
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage
Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech
With no fuel and no cash, Sri Lanka keeps schools closed
Holiday getaway pushes US airport traffic to pandemic high
Argentine economy minister resigns amid peso, diesel woes
Russians press assault on eastern Ukrainian city
Google to erase more location info as abortion bans expand

31 bodies, some decomposing, found at Indiana funeral home

Sunday, July 3, 2022 | The Associated Press

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating after more than 30 bodies, some decomposing, were found inside a southern Indiana funeral home.

Police in the Louisville suburb of Jeffersonville responded to Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday evening and found 31 bodies, including some some "in the advanced stages of decomposition,” Maj. Isaac Parker said.

He said the county coroner’s office had reported a strong odor emanating from the building. Inside, officers wearing hazmat gear found bodies “in different places around the building.” Some of the bodies had been at the funeral home since March, Parker said. Police also found the cremated remains of 16 people.

“It was a very unpleasant scene,” Parker said. “The conditions were not good.”

The owner of the funeral home has been speaking with police since Friday, Parker said, and an investigation is ongoing.

The owner did not immediately respond to an email from the Associated Press seeking comment Sunday.

The remains were taken to the Clark County Coroner's Office for identification, and police asked anyone who may have information to contact the coroner's office.

A woman who sent her brother's body to the funeral home for cremation after he died in April told WHAS-TV that she is still waiting for his remains. Tara Owen said when she reached out to the funeral director, he responded that he was “dealing with a lot at the moment."


7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



View the "7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastSpot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

Today Kate sits down with repeat guest Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF manager ProcureAM. Andrew shares the story behind the launch of the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA).

Listen Now to Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.