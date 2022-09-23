50% OFF
S&P 500   3,704.33 (-1.43%)
DOW   29,733.17 (-1.14%)
QQQ   277.64 (-0.87%)
AAPL   151.12 (-1.06%)
MSFT   239.05 (-0.80%)
META   142.00 (-0.57%)
GOOGL   99.25 (-0.89%)
AMZN   115.49 (-1.55%)
TSLA   282.31 (-2.18%)
NVDA   125.53 (-0.06%)
NIO   17.85 (-2.72%)
BABA   79.50 (-1.50%)
AMD   68.81 (-0.99%)
T   16.01 (-1.42%)
MU   49.01 (-1.31%)
CGC   2.70 (-0.74%)
F   12.34 (-3.37%)
DIS   100.94 (-1.19%)
AMC   7.83 (-0.25%)
PYPL   87.39 (-0.31%)
PFE   44.17 (-0.90%)
NFLX   234.96 (-0.88%)
3D Sytems Stock Could See Some Relief Soon

Thu., September 22, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Like many stocks attached to the tech sector, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has been struggling. The stock's summer rally wound up running out of steam near the 140-day moving average in early August, and since then it's been a string of losses that culminated at a nearly two-year low of $8.31 earlier today.

DDD is now hovering just above here, last seen down 5.1% to trade at $8.36. Even amid all this carnage, a bull signal has appeared that might be worth looking into, especially for contrarians looking to buy stocks on the dip. 

ddd sept 21

While sitting at these lows on the chart, the stock has also been sporting historically low implied volatility (IV). This has led to a notable amount of upside in the past. According to a study released by Schaeffer’s Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, there have been three similar signals in the past five years when the security was trading within 5% of its 52-week low while its Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) stood in the 40th percentile of its annual range or lower. This is the case for DDD, which sports an SVI of 63%, which sits higher than just 17% of annual readings. 

DDD was positive a month after one of these signals, averaging a  2.3% gain. A similar move from its current perch would put the security at $8.55 and off today's lows. The shares sit in “oversold” territory. This is per DDD's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 28, which implies that a short-term bounce might be imminent. 

Short interest is unwinding, down 3.5% in the last two reporting periods, and a further unwinding could create further tailwinds. The 11.38 million shares sold short still make up 9% of the stock's available float, and would take over eight days to cover, at 3D systems stock's average daily pace of trading. 

 

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the "7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom".

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

