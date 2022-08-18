3rd sailboat carrying migrants reaches southern Greek island

S&P 500   4,279.66 (+0.13%)
DOW   33,941.00 (-0.12%)
QQQ   328.39 (-0.03%)
AAPL   173.71 (-0.48%)
MSFT   289.95 (-0.47%)
META   173.84 (-0.58%)
GOOGL   119.41 (-0.12%)
AMZN   141.32 (-0.55%)
TSLA   910.35 (-0.18%)
NVDA   184.44 (+0.59%)
NIO   19.85 (-1.15%)
BABA   89.72 (-0.06%)
AMD   98.23 (-0.04%)
MU   62.25 (+1.02%)
T   18.45 (+0.16%)
CGC   3.77 (-7.14%)
F   15.94 (-0.56%)
GE   79.47 (-0.56%)
DIS   122.26 (-0.45%)
AMC   19.62 (-8.15%)
PYPL   98.15 (-1.28%)
PFE   48.93 (-0.69%)
NFLX   241.73 (+0.24%)
S&P 500   4,279.66 (+0.13%)
DOW   33,941.00 (-0.12%)
QQQ   328.39 (-0.03%)
AAPL   173.71 (-0.48%)
MSFT   289.95 (-0.47%)
META   173.84 (-0.58%)
GOOGL   119.41 (-0.12%)
AMZN   141.32 (-0.55%)
TSLA   910.35 (-0.18%)
NVDA   184.44 (+0.59%)
NIO   19.85 (-1.15%)
BABA   89.72 (-0.06%)
AMD   98.23 (-0.04%)
MU   62.25 (+1.02%)
T   18.45 (+0.16%)
CGC   3.77 (-7.14%)
F   15.94 (-0.56%)
GE   79.47 (-0.56%)
DIS   122.26 (-0.45%)
AMC   19.62 (-8.15%)
PYPL   98.15 (-1.28%)
PFE   48.93 (-0.69%)
NFLX   241.73 (+0.24%)
S&P 500   4,279.66 (+0.13%)
DOW   33,941.00 (-0.12%)
QQQ   328.39 (-0.03%)
AAPL   173.71 (-0.48%)
MSFT   289.95 (-0.47%)
META   173.84 (-0.58%)
GOOGL   119.41 (-0.12%)
AMZN   141.32 (-0.55%)
TSLA   910.35 (-0.18%)
NVDA   184.44 (+0.59%)
NIO   19.85 (-1.15%)
BABA   89.72 (-0.06%)
AMD   98.23 (-0.04%)
MU   62.25 (+1.02%)
T   18.45 (+0.16%)
CGC   3.77 (-7.14%)
F   15.94 (-0.56%)
GE   79.47 (-0.56%)
DIS   122.26 (-0.45%)
AMC   19.62 (-8.15%)
PYPL   98.15 (-1.28%)
PFE   48.93 (-0.69%)
NFLX   241.73 (+0.24%)
S&P 500   4,279.66 (+0.13%)
DOW   33,941.00 (-0.12%)
QQQ   328.39 (-0.03%)
AAPL   173.71 (-0.48%)
MSFT   289.95 (-0.47%)
META   173.84 (-0.58%)
GOOGL   119.41 (-0.12%)
AMZN   141.32 (-0.55%)
TSLA   910.35 (-0.18%)
NVDA   184.44 (+0.59%)
NIO   19.85 (-1.15%)
BABA   89.72 (-0.06%)
AMD   98.23 (-0.04%)
MU   62.25 (+1.02%)
T   18.45 (+0.16%)
CGC   3.77 (-7.14%)
F   15.94 (-0.56%)
GE   79.47 (-0.56%)
DIS   122.26 (-0.45%)
AMC   19.62 (-8.15%)
PYPL   98.15 (-1.28%)
PFE   48.93 (-0.69%)
NFLX   241.73 (+0.24%)

3rd sailboat carrying migrants reaches southern Greek island

Thu., August 18, 2022 | The Associated Press


Migrants gather on a beach after their arrival on the southern island of Kythera, Greece, on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Greek authorities say another sailboat with about 70 migrants on board has arrived on Kythera, the third in just under two days to reach the southern island that is not a usual destination for asylum-seekers trying to reach the European Union. (Ippolytos Prekas/kythera.news via AP)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say another sailboat carrying dozens of migrants arrived Thursday at Kythera, the third in just under two days to make it to the southern island that isn't on the usual route for asylum-seekers trying to reach the European Union.

Greece's coast guard said 67 people had been on board the sailing catamaran that arrived in a harbor on Kythera's western coast, and that all had disembarked themselves. Their nationalities and where they had set sail from weren't immediately known.

In all, 237 migrants arrived on the island between the early hours of Wednesday and around mid-day Thursday. Of the two other sailboats that reached the island Wednesday, the first ran aground on the island’s southern coast with 97 people on board — 93 from Afghanistan, three from Turkey and one from Pakistan, authorities said.

The passengers made it to shore themselves, and no one was reported injured or missing. The coast guard said Thursday that the boat had set sail from the Cesme area in Turkey and the group included 55 children. The three Turkish nationals on board, ages 30, 29 and 17, were arrested as suspected migrant-smugglers.

Hours later, another vessel carrying 73 people — 62 Iraqis, nine Iranians and two Russians — arrived in a small southern harbor of Kythera, escorted by the coast guard, authorities said. Those on board included 21 minors and six women. The coast guard said Thursday that the two Russian nationals on board were arrested as suspected smugglers.

Located off the southern tip of the Peloponnese, Kythera isn't a target destination for the thousands of people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Most attempting to make it into the European Union cross from the Turkish coast to nearby Greece's eastern Aegean islands.

But with Greek authorities increasing patrols in the area and facing persistent reports of summarily deporting new arrivals back to Turkey without allowing them to apply for asylum, more people are attempting a much longer and more dangerous route directly to Italy.


Greek authorities deny they carry out illegal summary deportations of asylum-seekers.

___

Follow AP's coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.