4 Daily Steps to Create Insane Levels of Focus, Confidence and Productivity





We all want to get to the end of the day and feel like we've been productive. There's something about lying in bed and feeling great. Because we've done the things we said we were going to do vs. that feeling of laziness.

Developing super levels of performance doesn't have to be hard. But it does take a certain level of commitment and desire to be better. That's the common theme among the people who approach me. They have reached a mental turning point. They aren't getting the results they want and enough is enough.

So I'm going to assume that just like them, you're ready for change and you're ready to train. Train yourself out of the behavior and habits that don't support you. Get into the ones that can create massive, unquestionable momentum, if you're willing to take action. Because after all, that is the most important behavior that leads to success.

The steps I'm about to lay out aren't complicated. But when you put them together they work. They have worked consistently for the founders, CEOs, entrepreneurs, Olympians and celebs that desire to be the best version of themselves. Understand that when you insert a new behavior, it takes time to build up into a habit and accountability plays a big part in that for many people.

1. The super sleep shift

I want to make one thing super clear. Your sleep is one of the most important focus points for optimization. I've started with it because it massively impacts how productive you are the following day. Getting a deep REM (rapid eye movement) sleep should be your focus because waking up rested vs. tired will impact so much of your behavior.

The first important change to your bedtime routine should be to understand your optimum sleep time and duration. Something like the Oura ring or Whoop is great for this. My biggest sleep trick for REM sleep is to meditate by sitting up in bed with an eye mask and then slowly lying down once I'm drowsy. Once I do that I'm out and I rarely get broken sleep. The following day I feel fresh and ready to rock. It's also very important to clear out any negative thinking before sleep. You shouldn't be simmering on those thoughts in your sleep as they may then slip into your subconscious mind.

2. The supercharged morning

Look in the mirror for the first time in the morning and ask yourself, how do I feel right now? Do you feel good about yourself? Do you feel tired because you didn't get to bed on time? Is your mind already in worry mode about the things that need to happen or other stressors? This is the moment to take a pause. Because many people will continue their day normally when they don't feel good. They are generally unaware that this will impact so much productivity throughout the rest of the day.

This is where I insert the rule of, don't start work until you feel good. Yes, you can push through, that's an option, but honestly, why not just take the time and clear your mind of the clutter. Bring up your energetic frequency and create a superior habit. My go-to for this is meditation and I come out when I feel energized. Others like to exercise or take a walk in nature. The key here is to do whatever you need to do to shift your energetic frequency higher than it is when you have negative thoughts. Start your workday feeling good.

3. The super three list challenge

If you have followed the first two steps, you've had a great night's sleep and you have elevated your energy in the morning. You should be feeling great by the time it's ready to work. You will have a list of tasks that you need to complete. The challenge is that when we don't feel good, we typically tick off the easy ones vs. the items that will create the biggest leverage and change for us.

A small but important mindset shift is required here. You need to ask yourself, which are the three items that I need to complete that will help me to feel most accomplished? Shoot for the items that you've been putting off due to fear or the ones that will stretch you the most. That first-time video for social media or that difficult conversation that keeps on getting shelved. If you feel good, you will have the confidence to complete these. If you are low on energy, you will not. Break the cycle of the easy ones on your list. Know that you are training your brain for more success when you hit the three that you have been putting off.

4. Super Connected

I want you to be successful and make money, but not at the cost of personal relationships. One pattern that a lot of successful people can get caught in is working hard and carrying all of that energy into their evenings. Lack of presence, quick conversations and back to the grind.

We must understand that if we continue this cycle it will cause a negative snowball. Both in those relationships and in success down the line when you feel so disconnected from the world. Putting the phone away. Truly connecting with your partner and kids if you have them is a conscious choice that needs to be made when the laptop closes. I understand that going outside for a game of Pickleball with your loved ones may not feel that it is something you want to do. But when your mind has been overloaded all day with work, your mind and heart need to be fueled together. If you have trouble switching off, talk to your partner and give them permission to help you to switch off after the work is done.

So here we have it. Four easy steps that you can start implementing today to improve how you work, how you feel and how you can be more productive and happy. These changes don't have to all be made at once. You can try one each day and build up, or you can go all out. Once these become a habit, you will notice you are more consistently happy and energized. And the world needs you like that.

