S&P 500   4,446.59
DOW   34,564.59
QQQ   346.35
Amazon: IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee
Japanese e-vehicle battery company to build Kentucky plant
East African oil pipeline hits the headwinds
Trucker blockade snarls US-Mexico border over Texas order
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
S&P 500   4,446.59
DOW   34,564.59
QQQ   346.35
Amazon: IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee
Japanese e-vehicle battery company to build Kentucky plant
East African oil pipeline hits the headwinds
Trucker blockade snarls US-Mexico border over Texas order
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
S&P 500   4,446.59
DOW   34,564.59
QQQ   346.35
Amazon: IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee
Japanese e-vehicle battery company to build Kentucky plant
East African oil pipeline hits the headwinds
Trucker blockade snarls US-Mexico border over Texas order
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
S&P 500   4,446.59
DOW   34,564.59
QQQ   346.35
Amazon: IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee
Japanese e-vehicle battery company to build Kentucky plant
East African oil pipeline hits the headwinds
Trucker blockade snarls US-Mexico border over Texas order
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War

4 Germans arrested over extremist blackout, kidnapping plan

Thursday, April 14, 2022 | The Associated Press


File-File phot shows German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach addressing the media during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Four people were arrested in Germany and weapons were seized in an investigation into suspected anti-government extremists. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

BERLIN (AP) — Four people were arrested in Germany and weapons were seized in an investigation into suspected anti-government extremists who allegedly planned to cause a long nationwide blackout and kidnap well-known figures including the country's health minister, authorities said Thursday.

Prosecutors in Koblenz and Rhineland-Palatinate's state criminal police office said that raids were carried out at 20 properties across the country Wednesday following an investigation that was launched in October. The suspects were members of a chat group called “United Patriots” on the Telegram messenger service.

Investigators said the suspects they identified were associated with the protest movement against coronavirus restrictions and with the Reich Citizens movement, which disputes the legitimacy of the post-World War II German constitution and, by extension, the current government. In all, 12 people are under investigation.

Investigators said in a statement that the group's declared aim was to destroy Germany's electricity supply facilities and cause a long blackout, with the goal of producing “conditions similar to civil war” and ultimately overthrowing the country's democratic system.

Police seized 22 firearms, including a Kalashnikov rifle, along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, thousands of euros in cash, and numerous gold bars and silver coins.

The group allegedly planned to kidnap well-known public figures. Investigators said those included Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, the German news agency dpa reported.

Lauterbach said he was “appalled” to hear the news and thanked investigators.

“The whole thing shows that corona protests have not just become more radical, but that it is now about more than corona — that there is an attempt here to destabilize the state,” he told reporters during a visit to Husum on Germany's North Sea coast. “This is a small minority in our society, but highly dangerous.”


“This will not influence my own work,” Lauterbach said, adding that he will continue trying to balance the interests of people who want looser measures against COVID-19 with those who want stricter ones.

The suspects, all German citizens, are accused of preparing a serious act of violence and of violating weapons laws.


7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.

But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.

That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.

However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.

View the "7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.