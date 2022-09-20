47 charged in Minnesota scheme feds say exploited pandemic to steal $250 million from program to feed low-income kids

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
QQQ   289.23 (-0.63%)
AAPL   157.14 (+1.72%)
MSFT   241.71 (-1.15%)
META   147.33 (-0.47%)
GOOGL   101.37 (-1.65%)
AMZN   122.93 (-1.39%)
TSLA   312.17 (+1.00%)
NVDA   132.97 (-0.64%)
NIO   20.63 (-1.29%)
BABA   87.20 (-0.52%)
AMD   75.74 (-1.34%)
T   16.53 (-1.37%)
MU   51.03 (-2.05%)
CGC   3.17 (-1.86%)
F   13.37 (-10.45%)
GE   66.56 (-0.73%)
DIS   107.83 (-1.23%)
AMC   8.91 (-2.94%)
PYPL   91.91 (-3.28%)
PFE   44.76 (-1.50%)
NFLX   248.56 (+2.02%)
QQQ   289.23 (-0.63%)
AAPL   157.14 (+1.72%)
MSFT   241.71 (-1.15%)
META   147.33 (-0.47%)
GOOGL   101.37 (-1.65%)
AMZN   122.93 (-1.39%)
TSLA   312.17 (+1.00%)
NVDA   132.97 (-0.64%)
NIO   20.63 (-1.29%)
BABA   87.20 (-0.52%)
AMD   75.74 (-1.34%)
T   16.53 (-1.37%)
MU   51.03 (-2.05%)
CGC   3.17 (-1.86%)
F   13.37 (-10.45%)
GE   66.56 (-0.73%)
DIS   107.83 (-1.23%)
AMC   8.91 (-2.94%)
PYPL   91.91 (-3.28%)
PFE   44.76 (-1.50%)
NFLX   248.56 (+2.02%)
QQQ   289.23 (-0.63%)
AAPL   157.14 (+1.72%)
MSFT   241.71 (-1.15%)
META   147.33 (-0.47%)
GOOGL   101.37 (-1.65%)
AMZN   122.93 (-1.39%)
TSLA   312.17 (+1.00%)
NVDA   132.97 (-0.64%)
NIO   20.63 (-1.29%)
BABA   87.20 (-0.52%)
AMD   75.74 (-1.34%)
T   16.53 (-1.37%)
MU   51.03 (-2.05%)
CGC   3.17 (-1.86%)
F   13.37 (-10.45%)
GE   66.56 (-0.73%)
DIS   107.83 (-1.23%)
AMC   8.91 (-2.94%)
PYPL   91.91 (-3.28%)
PFE   44.76 (-1.50%)
NFLX   248.56 (+2.02%)
QQQ   289.23 (-0.63%)
AAPL   157.14 (+1.72%)
MSFT   241.71 (-1.15%)
META   147.33 (-0.47%)
GOOGL   101.37 (-1.65%)
AMZN   122.93 (-1.39%)
TSLA   312.17 (+1.00%)
NVDA   132.97 (-0.64%)
NIO   20.63 (-1.29%)
BABA   87.20 (-0.52%)
AMD   75.74 (-1.34%)
T   16.53 (-1.37%)
MU   51.03 (-2.05%)
CGC   3.17 (-1.86%)
F   13.37 (-10.45%)
GE   66.56 (-0.73%)
DIS   107.83 (-1.23%)
AMC   8.91 (-2.94%)
PYPL   91.91 (-3.28%)
PFE   44.76 (-1.50%)
NFLX   248.56 (+2.02%)

47 charged in Minnesota scheme feds say exploited pandemic to steal $250 million from program to feed low-income kids

Tue., September 20, 2022 | The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — 47 charged in Minnesota scheme feds say exploited pandemic to steal $250 million from program to feed low-income kids.

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the "7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.