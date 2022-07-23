5 Cannabis Stocks You Don't Want to Hit 'Snooze' On

Welcome back to our weekly series, Schaeffer's Cannabis Stock News Update, where we recap what happened in the world of marijuana stocks this week, and look ahead to how the cannabis industry will continue to develop in 2022.

Here is a quick roundup of major cannabis stock news during this holiday-shortened week:

Through the Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) partnership with InterCure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR), CLVR announced this week that the first commercial export of of medicinal THC flower will ship to Israel from its facility in Portugal. According to CLVR, “Israel has been a strategic market focus for Clever Leaves and InterCure’s position as a market leader further solidifies our plans for growth in the region. In addition to this being representative of our continued global expansion, it proves that our products can meet the most stringent regulatory standards in the world.” Clever Leaves stock is down a whopping 89% over the past 12 months but has made a slight 4% recovery over the past 30 days.

In addition to being part of the first commercial export of flower to Israel this week, InterCure also released its financial results for the second quarter of 2022. The report featured a 100% increase year-over-year in revenue of $27.86 million and cited that the second quarter was INCR's tenth consecutive quarter of high growth. According to INCR, "InterCure is focused on developing and launching the world's leading pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in parallel to the global expansion of our production and distribution platform." Unlike almost all other cannabis stocks that have stayed deep in the red on a 12-month rolling measure, InterCure stock is actually slightly in the green, up 5% year-over-year.

Tilray Medical, Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) subsidiary, announced the launch of its latest cannabis education platform this week in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Portugal. The content, called WeCare-MedicalCannabis, focuses on educating both healthcare professionals and patients in order for both to make informed decisions about medical marijuana. According to TLRY, "As global pioneers in medical cannabis, we are aware of the lack of access to science-based, medical cannabis education. As cannabis legalization continues to expand across Europe, Tilray Medical is dedicated to help provide informed and trusted guidance for those interested in learning more about medical cannabis.” Tilray stock is currently down 73% year-over-year but has recovered 16% over the past 30 days.

This week, Incannex Healthcare Limited ADR (NASDAQ:IXHL) was approved to begin its phase 1 clinical trial focused on its anti-inflammatory medication IHL-675A. The approval, received from the Bellberry Human Research Ethics Committee, allows Incannex to continue investigating IHL-675A which is a combination cannabinoid medication that contains CBD and hydroxychloroquine that has demonstrated potential in improving symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and lung inflammation. According to IXHL, "The aims of the trial are to demonstrate that there are no, or minimal, additional side effects associated with the combination of CBD and HCQ compared to each drug alone and that the uptake and metabolism, otherwise known as pharmacokinetics, of the two drugs do not materially interfere with one another".

sold off its stake in VIBES Holdings LLC for a profit of $5.3 million in an effort to get the cannabis company closer to profitability. According to GNLN, "We are pleased to bring in $5.3 million through this sale. We are even more pleased to see one of our brands privately valued at six times more than where our total business is currently being valued in the public markets. We admire the VIBES brand and its premium products and look forward to working strategically with the ownership group to ensure that VIBES continues to expand and succeed in the marketplace. As a distributor, we will continue to support our customers, while immediately improving our balance sheet through the sale of our interest." Greenlane stock is deep in the red year-over-year, losing nearly 95% of its value.

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm. MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.