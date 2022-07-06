5 killed as Russia pounds eastern Ukraine region of Donetsk













KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian official says Russian shelling has killed five civilians over the past 24 hours and wounded 21 more in the eastern Donetsk province, where Russia has stepped up its offensive in recent days.

Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a Telegram post on Wednesday morning that two people were killed in Avdiivka, one in Sloviansk, one in Krasnohorivka, and one in Kurakhove.

“Every crime will be punished,” he wrote.

Kyrylenko on Tuesday urged the province's more than 350,000 residents to flee, saying that getting people out of Donetsk is necessary to save lives and enable the Ukrainian army better to defend towns from the Russian advance.

Donetsk is part of the Donbas, a mostly Russian-speaking industrial area where Ukraine’s most experienced soldiers are concentrated.

Pro-Russian separatists have fought Ukrainian forces and controlled much of the Donbas for eight years. Before the invasion this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the two self-proclaimed separatist republics in the region. He also sought to portray the tactics of Ukrainian forces and the government as akin to Nazi Germany’s, claims for which no evidence has emerged.

Russian forces also hit Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city further to the north, with missile strikes overnight, the governor of Kharkiv region Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Three districts of the city were targeted, Syniehubov said, and a university building was destroyed, as well as one administrative building. Three people, including a toddler, sustained injuries, according to the governor.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Investors who are in or nearing their retirement years know the need for reliable income moves to the top of the priority list. That makes investing in dividend stocks a logical choice. Most dividend stocks pay dividends on a quarterly basis. However, for individuals who lack an income stream from a job, quarterly dividends of any size create an uneven income stream. That can be difficult in times of economic volatility, and particularly when facing rising inflation.

One solution for these investors is to purchase a special class of dividend stocks that pay dividends monthly. Monthly dividend income is a way to create predictable cash flow. And investors also get access to stocks that have a high dividend yield, sometimes in excess of 10%. That's nearly 10x the 1.6% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. And because of these company's business models, these yields are sustainable.

In this special presentation, we'll look at 7 monthly dividend stocks that have a yield of over 10% as of June 2022.