S&P 500   3,911.27 (+0.22%)
DOW   31,456.99 (+0.23%)
QQQ   295.94 (+0.33%)
AAPL   147.49 (+0.78%)
MSFT   267.84 (-0.21%)
META   171.53 (-0.38%)
GOOGL   2,384.76 (+0.38%)
AMZN   115.89 (-0.38%)
TSLA   756.70 (+3.14%)
NVDA   158.46 (-0.08%)
NIO   22.70 (+0.89%)
BABA   121.00 (-1.14%)
AMD   79.73 (+0.54%)
MU   59.24 (+0.66%)
CGC   2.62 (-3.32%)
T   20.93 (-1.04%)
GE   63.69 (+1.10%)
F   11.69 (+0.34%)
DIS   96.54 (-0.91%)
AMC   14.86 (+2.62%)
PFE   53.54 (+0.22%)
PYPL   73.62 (-1.89%)
NFLX   187.81 (-0.77%)
5 poultry industry execs found not guilty of price fixing

Friday, July 8, 2022 | Associated Press


This April 28, 2020, file photo shows a Pilgrim's Pride plant in Cold Spring. Minn. Five executives of the chicken industry have been found not guilty of conspiring to fix prices. A jury in a Denver federal court acquitted former Pilgrim’s Pride CEOs Jayson Penn and William Lovette; Roger Austin, a former Pilgrim’s vice president; Mikell Fries, president of Claxton Poultry and Scott Brady, a Claxton vice president. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP, File)

Five executives from the poultry processing industry have been found not guilty of conspiring to fix prices.

A jury in a Denver federal court acquitted former Pilgrim’s Pride CEOs Jayson Penn and William Lovette; Roger Austin, a former Pilgrim’s vice president; Mikell Fries, president of Claxton Poultry and Scott Brady, a Claxton vice president.

In October 2020 Pilgrim's Pride reached a plea agreement with the U.S. government over charges of price-fixing in the chicken industry.

Under the agreement, Pilgrim’s Pride would pay a fine of $110.5 million as a penalty for restraining competition in three separate contracts with a U.S. customer. In exchange, the U.S. Department of Justice would not bring further charges against Pilgrim’s Pride or recommend a monitor or any probationary period.

Pilgrim’s Pride, based in Greeley, Colorado, is a division of JBS USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Brazilian meat production giant JBS SA.


