50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Pleas pile up in Italy for PM Draghi to rethink exit
As AI language skills grow, so do scientists' concerns
Experts comb cargo plane crash site in north Greece; 8 dead
Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in California
Lawsuit says Bass Pro won't honor lifetime warranty on socks
Army experts comb site of cargo plane crash in north Greece
500 flights scrapped in Italy by 4-hour aviation strikes
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Pleas pile up in Italy for PM Draghi to rethink exit
As AI language skills grow, so do scientists' concerns
Experts comb cargo plane crash site in north Greece; 8 dead
Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in California
Lawsuit says Bass Pro won't honor lifetime warranty on socks
Army experts comb site of cargo plane crash in north Greece
500 flights scrapped in Italy by 4-hour aviation strikes
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Pleas pile up in Italy for PM Draghi to rethink exit
As AI language skills grow, so do scientists' concerns
Experts comb cargo plane crash site in north Greece; 8 dead
Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in California
Lawsuit says Bass Pro won't honor lifetime warranty on socks
Army experts comb site of cargo plane crash in north Greece
500 flights scrapped in Italy by 4-hour aviation strikes
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Pleas pile up in Italy for PM Draghi to rethink exit
As AI language skills grow, so do scientists' concerns
Experts comb cargo plane crash site in north Greece; 8 dead
Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in California
Lawsuit says Bass Pro won't honor lifetime warranty on socks
Army experts comb site of cargo plane crash in north Greece
500 flights scrapped in Italy by 4-hour aviation strikes

500 flights scrapped in Italy by 4-hour aviation strikes

Sunday, July 17, 2022 | The Associated Press


Passengers look at flights timetables in Rome's Leonardo Da Vinci international airport, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Several hundred flights were canceled in Italy Sunday, a peak vacation travel day, because of four-hour walkouts involving employees of low-cost airlines as well as air traffic controllers. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

ROME (AP) — Several hundred flights were canceled in Italy on Sunday, a peak vacation travel day, because of four-hour walkouts involving employees of low-cost airlines as well as air traffic controllers.

A union official, Fabrizio Cuscito, told Italian state TV that some 500 flights were scrapped. Airline workers are seeking better pay as well as improved working conditions, including meals on long shifts, he said.

The Italian transport ministry said the strikes were called by workers for Ryanair, easyJet and Volotea airlines. That strike began at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT), while the air traffic controllers' walkout, which also lasted four hours, started an hour earlier.

Compared to airports in other Western European countries, Italy’s airports have experienced less chaos this summer. That’s because in large part when the COVID-19 pandemic paralyzed travel, many airline and airport workers in Italy received government benefits while not working, instead of losing their jobs, as frequently happened in other countries.

When travel demand surged this summer, many airlines and airports couldn't hire enough workers fast enough to serve the customers.


7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.



View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.