6 Great VPNs for Working From Home

Thursday, March 31, 2022 | Entrepreneur


In these days of cybercrime and digital threats, every entrepreneur should be using a VPN. Especially if you're working on a home or public network. A VPN can be a great base layer of security whenever you connect to an unsecured network, which you may be doing much more in the remote working world.

To help you protect your personal and business data, we've rounded up six VPNs that are on sale during our Best of Digital Sale. Check them out.

1. SlickVPN: Lifetime Subscription

This budget-friendly VPN encrypts all of your data in 256-bit encrypted connections whenever you go online. You can access gateways in 45 different countries and enjoy unfettered browsing while protecting your data. TheBestVPN.com writes, "SlickVPN provides protocol and encryption standards that would make even the grumpiest I.T. professional crack a grin."

Get SlickVPN for $13.99 (reg. $1,200) with promo code DOWNLOADNOW.

2. BulletVPN: Lifetime Subscription

BulletVPN is especially valuable for traveling entrepreneurs as it gives you access to hundreds of geo-restricted channels across the globe. Whether you want to watch your home Netflix while traveling abroad or you just want to encrypt your traffic on public WiFi, BulletVPN has you covered. VPNMentor writes, “BulletVPN provide[s] top service with apps for all devices, implementing secure protocols and enough muscle to unblock censored or restricted content.”

Get BulletVPN for $27.29 (reg. $540) with promo code DOWNLOADNOW.

3. VPNSecure Online Privacy: Lifetime Subscription

TechRader writes, ”VPNSecure provides anonymity online, support for P2P/torrenting, top-notch customer control, as well as a wide selection of subscription options.” That says it all, doesn't it? VPNSecure Online Privacy is an elite tool to protect your browsing without slowing it down or logging your traffic.

Get VPNSecure Online Privacy for $27.99 (reg. $1,194) with promo code DOWNLOADNOW.

4. AdGuard VPN: Five-Year Subscription

AdGuard VPN is all about helping you customize your browsing experience. With a zero-logging policy, your personal data security is always guaranteed and AdGuard VPN gives you more than 40 server locations worldwide. You can add websites to exclusions lists, block ads and trackers, and more as you browse freely and safely.

Get AdGuard VPN for $27.99 (reg. $359) with promo code DOWNLOADNOW.

5. iProVPN: Lifetime Subscription

iProVPN is loaded with features to give you the most secure, efficient connection possible. It offers AES 256-bit encryption, split tunneling, an adblocker, and unlimited bandwidth for up to ten simultaneous connections.

Get iProVPN for $27.99 (reg. $600) with promo code DOWNLOADNOW.

6. WeVPN: Fast, Secure and Affordable VPN Service

WeVPN is number 2 on VPNtierlist.com thanks to its extensive features list. They offer a strict no-logs policy and provide split tunneling, advanced leak protection, best-in-class protocols, malware and ad blocking, and ultra-fast servers to give you a supremely secure and fast browsing experience. Plus, you can use it with up to ten devices at once.

Get WeVPN for $45.47 (reg. $268) with promo code DOWNLOADNOW.

Prices subject to change.

