S&P 500   4,349.93 (-0.15%)
DOW   34,168.09 (-0.38%)
QQQ   344.57 (-0.16%)
AAPL   159.69 (-0.06%)
MSFT   296.71 (+2.85%)
FB   294.63 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,584.66 (+1.81%)
AMZN   2,777.45 (-0.80%)
TSLA   937.41 (+2.07%)
NVDA   227.72 (+2.01%)
BABA   113.37 (-4.84%)
NIO   22.66 (-4.75%)
AMD   110.71 (-0.38%)
CGC   7.23 (-1.77%)
MU   81.97 (+1.55%)
GE   89.32 (-1.96%)
T   24.25 (-8.42%)
F   19.91 (-0.35%)
DIS   133.60 (-2.13%)
AMC   15.94 (-0.50%)
PFE   53.01 (+0.89%)
ACB   4.06 (-3.56%)
BA   194.27 (-4.82%)
6 injured in explosion at Louisiana chemical plant

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

WESTLAKE, La. (AP) — An explosion Wednesday at a southwest Louisiana chemical plant has left at least six people with minor injuries.

The explosion occurred at an empty ethylene dichloride storage tank shortly before 11 a.m., a spokesperson for Westlake Chemical South told news outlets

Two of the injured were taken to Oschner Christus St. Patrick Hospital and three were taken to Lake Charles Memorial. One was treated at the scene, plant spokesperson Joe Andrepont told The American Press.

Because the storage tank was empty, the fire was extinguished shortly after the explosion. A large plume of smoke was visible throughout the area. Several residents posted photos on social media.

Andrepont said shelter-in-place orders that were issued after the incident have since been lifted because there were no associated environmental issues.

He said it’s too early to tell what caused the explosion, which is under investigation. He said the Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness, Louisiana State Police, and Coast Guard were notified of the incident.

