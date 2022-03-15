'60 Minutes' tops in TV for third straight week

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS' “60 Minutes,” with reports on Ukraine, voting rights, Pete Buttigieg and “Ted Lasso,” was the week's most-watched live television show — making it three weeks in a row for the old guys.

The newsmagazine has been on the air since 1968, and when asked to identify the first week “60 Minutes” was television's most-watched show, CBS said its records didn't go back that far.

“60 Minutes” was television's top show for an entire year the first time in the season that ended in 1980, the Nielsen company said. The feat was repeated in 1983, 1992, 1993 and 1994.

This winter's achievement is noteworthy because it came without the benefit of an NFL football game airing directly before it, which often inflates the show's ratings in the fall.

For the week, CBS led the way in prime time with an average of 4.9 million viewers. ABC had 3.5 million viewers, NBC had 2.9 million, Fox had 2.1 million, Univision had 1.5 million, Ion Television had 1.02 million and Telemundo had 990,000.

Fox News Channel was the most popular cable network, averaging 2.79 million viewers in prime time. ESPN had 1.4 million, MSNBC had 1.19 million, CNN had 1.12 million and HGTV had 1.1 million.

ABC's “World News Tonight” led the evening news ratings race, averaging 8.4 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 7.3 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.2 million.

For the week of March 7-13, the 20 most popular shows, their networks and viewerships:

1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8 million.

2. “FBI,” CBS, 7.75 million.

3. “NCIS,” CBS, 7.46 million.

4. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.14 million.

5. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.05 million.

6. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 6.95 million.

7. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.79 million.

8. “American Idol,” ABC, 6.64 million.

9. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 6.38 million.

10. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.14 million.

11. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.97 million.

12. “FBI: International," CBS, 5.96 million.

13. “Bob Hearts Abishola,” CBS, 5.74 million.

14. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 5.58 million.

15. “NCIS: Hawai'i,” CBS, 5.4 million.

16. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 5.34 million.

17. “911: Lone Star,” Fox, 5.16 million.

18. “United States of Al,” CBS, 5.14 million.

19. “America's Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 5.05 million.

20. “Magnum P.I.,” CBS, 5.01 million.

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.