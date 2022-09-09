S&P 500   4,037.94 (+0.79%)
A Few Ways to Play Dollar General Stock

Thu., September 8, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

It's been two weeks since Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) skidded out after earnings. After the flurry of bear notes, has the discount retailer fared any better in September?

The short answer is yes. DG has reclaimed its year-to-date breakeven level, and is facing off with its +10% year-to-date area. Still, Dollar General stock's valuation remains rich at a forward price-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58.

Nonetheless, the retailer maintains decent growth estimates, with analysts on average predicting 10.7% revenue growth and 13.6% earnings growth for fiscal 2023. Moreover, DG is expected to generate a 5.8% increase in revenue and a 9.5% increase in earnings for fiscal 2024, further helping to justify Dollar General stock’s high valuation metrics. In addition, Dollar General offers a 0.91% dividend yield at a forward dividend of $2.20. In general, DG is a viable option for long-term investors due to its relatively low volatility and the company’s safe business model.

Options traders are betting bullishly. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the equity sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.58 that stands higher than 81% of readings from the last year.

Those looking at options are in luck, as Dollar General stock sports affordable premium at the moment. This is per the equity's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 24%, which stands in the relatively low 20th percentile of readings from the last 12 months, implying options traders are pricing in lower-than-usual volatility expectations. What's more, its Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) tally of 79 out of 100 suggests the equity tends to outperform said volatility expectations.

 
 

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

