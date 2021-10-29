S&P 500   4,596.42
DOW   35,730.48
QQQ   384.22
3 Earnings Reports That Point To A Great 2022
3 Small Caps with Bullish Charts and Analysts
3 Growth Stocks to Buy After Impressive Earnings
GE Appliances announces $450 million investment in Kentucky
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Nokia 3Q profit beats expectations despite chip shortage
Merck envisions billions from COVID-19 treatment sales
S&P 500   4,596.42
DOW   35,730.48
QQQ   384.22
3 Earnings Reports That Point To A Great 2022
3 Small Caps with Bullish Charts and Analysts
3 Growth Stocks to Buy After Impressive Earnings
GE Appliances announces $450 million investment in Kentucky
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Nokia 3Q profit beats expectations despite chip shortage
Merck envisions billions from COVID-19 treatment sales
S&P 500   4,596.42
DOW   35,730.48
QQQ   384.22
3 Earnings Reports That Point To A Great 2022
3 Small Caps with Bullish Charts and Analysts
3 Growth Stocks to Buy After Impressive Earnings
GE Appliances announces $450 million investment in Kentucky
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Nokia 3Q profit beats expectations despite chip shortage
Merck envisions billions from COVID-19 treatment sales
S&P 500   4,596.42
DOW   35,730.48
QQQ   384.22
3 Earnings Reports That Point To A Great 2022
3 Small Caps with Bullish Charts and Analysts
3 Growth Stocks to Buy After Impressive Earnings
GE Appliances announces $450 million investment in Kentucky
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Nokia 3Q profit beats expectations despite chip shortage
Merck envisions billions from COVID-19 treatment sales

A profitable Exxon emerges as global economy rebounds

Friday, October 29, 2021 | Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer


Shown is an Exxon service station sign in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Exxon Mobil swung to a hefty profit in its third quarter, thanks to increased demand for oil and higher prices, Friday, Oct. 29. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Exxon Mobil reversed the losses it suffered last year during the pandemic with a $6.75 billion third quarter profit as demand pushes the price for a barrel of crude past $80 for the first time in years.

The oil and natural gas company company earned $1.57 per share, or $1.58 if non-recurring items are removed. That beat Wall Street expectations by a penny, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

A year earlier it lost $680 million, or 15 cents per share.

Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales.

Shares climbed slightly before the market opened on Friday.

Revenue was $73.79 billion, also topping expectations.

Oil-equivalent production rose 4% to 3.7 million barrels per day.

Oil companies were under pressure during the pandemic to curtail drilling after demand plummeted because so many people were staying home. Prices fell and exploration and production budgets were slashed. That resulted in less oil and gas on the market and in storage, which in turn raised prices. But things have started to turn around as people get vaccinated and return to offices and begin to travel.

The energy sector has far outpaced the broader market in 2021. The S&P 500’s energy stocks are up more than 50%, compared with a roughly 20% gain for the overall index.

Exxon said it's looking into investing in lower-carbon business ventures. Its low-carbon investments are expected to be approximately$15 billion from 2022 through 2027. But the company, along with others in the sector, have faced growing criticism on climate change.

On Thursday ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods said that his company “does not spread disinformation regarding climate change″ as he and other oil company chiefs countered congressional allegations the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of it.

Woods was among top officials at four major oil companies testifying as congressional Democrats investigate what they describe as a decades-long, industry-wide campaign to spread disinformation about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming.

Should you invest $1,000 in Exxon Mobil right now?

Before you consider Exxon Mobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exxon Mobil wasn't on the list.

While Exxon Mobil currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Exxon Mobil (XOM)2.4$64.31+0.3%5.41%-20.68Hold$62.90
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.