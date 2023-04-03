S&P 500   4,120.71 (+0.28%)
DOW   33,599.56 (+0.98%)
QQQ   319.13 (-0.56%)
AAPL   165.76 (+0.52%)
MSFT   286.24 (-0.71%)
META   212.34 (+0.19%)
GOOGL   103.64 (-0.09%)
AMZN   101.98 (-1.27%)
TSLA   194.19 (-6.40%)
NVDA   277.19 (-0.21%)
NIO   9.77 (-7.04%)
BABA   97.88 (-4.21%)
AMD   95.89 (-2.16%)
T   19.39 (+0.73%)
F   12.60 (+0.00%)
MU   58.98 (-2.25%)
CGC   1.69 (-3.43%)
GE   96.49 (+0.93%)
DIS   99.70 (-0.43%)
AMC   5.07 (+1.20%)
PFE   41.46 (+1.62%)
PYPL   75.21 (-0.96%)
NFLX   346.59 (+0.32%)
A Texas Man Tracked Down His Stolen Truck With an Apple Airtag. The Theft Turned into a Homicide After He Took Matters Into His Own Hands.

Mon., April 3, 2023 | Entrepreneur

An Apple Airtag is at the center of a theft that quickly became an alleged homicide.

A Texas man, who has not yet been identified publicly, allegedly used the Apple tracking device to hunt down his stolen pickup truck where he then confronted the suspect and shot him dead, according to local news station KSAT.

The San Antonio Police Department told the outlet that they received a report about a stolen vehicle around 1 p.m. on March 29 and that the owner had used an Apple Airtag in the truck to locate the automobile themselves.

RELATED: Apple Is Being Sued Over Alleged AirTag Stalking

Once the owner tracked down the truck at a local shopping center they alerted the police, but allegedly decided to confront the suspect behind the wheel before law enforcement arrived.

The suspect that allegedly stole the automobile was identified as Andrew John Herrera, 44, by the Bexar County Medical Examiner on Saturday, according to KSAT. He was found to have died from a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

RELATED: Woman Tracks Missing Luggage on 'Sketchy' Journey to Apartment Complex After United Airlines Flight

Investigators are looking into the incident to determine what lead to the shooting. It's unclear if the shooter will face charges at this time.

"I know that it's frustrating, but please do not take matters into your own hands," said Officer Nick Soliz, an SAPD public information officer, said at a press briefing about the ordeal.

