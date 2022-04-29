A U.S. Recession Is Yet To Show Clear Signals, Analysts Say

The U.S. GDP contracted 1.4% in annualized terms during the first quarter of 2022, according to an advanced estimate on Thursday. Despite concerns of a possible recession, opinions are divided among analysts as some say the country is in for a rebound, although with less momentum than in 2021, while others say the correction will arrive this year.

Revision

As reported by ABC News, some analysts believe that, once the omicron wave is over and with the almost complete resumption of activity, the U.S. economy will rebound throughout the year.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

President Joe Biden blamed the U.S. economy's first contraction since 2020 on “technical factors,” saying employment, consumer spending, and investment remain strong.

“The American economy, powered by working families, continues to be resilient in the face of historic challenges. While last quarter's growth estimate was affected by technical factors, the US faces its challenges from a position of strength,” the White House said in a statement.

Monthly data continue to point to uncertainty, although the risks to the economy remain significant and center around the evolution of the pandemic, the resolution of supply chain bottlenecks, and inflationary pressures. Economists will probably have to revise down slightly their U.S. growth forecast for 2022, now at 3.2%.

No Consensus

According to David Page, director of macroeconomic research at AXA Investment Managers —Axa SA (EPA:CS)— "We don't expect growth to contract again in the second quarter, so we don't think this will mark the start of another recession. And we lower our expectation of another contraction this year."

“The fact that the pace of inventory correction has started earlier probably means that future growth will be more consistent during the remaining quarters of this year."

However, Page ends with a warning to the Fed: "If this slowdown translates into a weaker labor market, that would be the exact result the Fed is trying to achieve. In that case, the Fed might not have to tighten policies so aggressively to control medium-term inflation prospects."

According to economist Yelena Shulyatyeva, "Consumer and business spending is gaining momentum as we enter the second quarter, which we estimate will keep GDP growth above trend for the year.”

Still, For Geir Lode, director of global equities at Federated Hermes Limited, the threat looms as “The S&P 500 has fallen more than 10% so far this year and the ten-year interest rate it's up more than 1% since the beginning of the year.”

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.