Accenture Stock Pops After Layoffs, Earnings

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) is up 7.1% at $271.09 at last glance, after news that the company will cut roughly 2.5% of workforce, or 19,000 jobs. The IT name reported better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results before the bell this morning, but trimmed its annual revenue forecast.

ACN has climbed since its March 15, two-year low of $242.80, and is now back to its early-March levels on the charts. The stock is inching back into positive territory for 2023, though its 50-day moving average appears to be keeping a lid on gains today.

Overall options volume is running at six times the intraday average, with 4,612 calls and 3,852 puts exchanged so far. The weekly 3/24 280-strike call is the most active, followed by the 265-strike call in the same weekly series.

Of the 18 analysts in coverage, 11 carry a "buy" or better rating on Accenture stock, while the 12-month consensus price target of $310.02 sits at a 14.7% premium to current levels.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here