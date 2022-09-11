S&P 500   4,067.36
Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka

Activist investor Loeb drops support for independent ESPN

Sun., September 11, 2022 | Christopher Rugaber, AP Economics Writer

Activist investor Daniel Loeb said Sunday that he is no longer pushing Disney Corp. to spin off or sell its blockbuster cable network ESPN.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek had rejected Loeb's urging in an interview with the Financial Times, published Sunday, in which Chapek said Disney had been “deluged” by companies expressing interest in ESPN, which he took as a sign of ESPN's potential.

This weekend Chapek spelled out plans to make ESPN a growth engine for Disney in multiple media interviews, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

Loeb tweeted Sunday morning, in response to the FT story, “We have a better understanding” of ESPN's “potential as a standalone business" and as “another vertical for Disney to reach a global audience to generate ad and subscriber revenues.”

Loeb added that he “looked forward” to seeing ESPN chief Jimmy Pitaro “execute on the growth and innovation plans, generating considerable synergies as part of The Walt Disney company.”

Loeb acquired a large stake in Disney last month and began pushing for Disney to spin off ESPN, one the most profitable cable networks, saying that it could help Disney reduce its debt load.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".

