S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Michael Burry is Bearish on Stocks Again and Heres Why
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
Elon Musk's next drama: a trial over his tweets about Tesla
Germany's defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Michael Burry is Bearish on Stocks Again and Heres Why
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
Elon Musk's next drama: a trial over his tweets about Tesla
Germany's defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Michael Burry is Bearish on Stocks Again and Heres Why
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
Elon Musk's next drama: a trial over his tweets about Tesla
Germany's defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Michael Burry is Bearish on Stocks Again and Heres Why
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
Elon Musk's next drama: a trial over his tweets about Tesla
Germany's defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism

Activists resume protests over German coal mine expansion

Tue., January 17, 2023 | The Associated Press

Activists and coal opponents walk along the demolition edge of the Garzweiler II opencast lignite mine during a protest by climate activists after the clearance of Luetzerath, with police officers standing in between in Erkelenz, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. A demonstration procession with several hundred climate activists started in the lignite village of Keyenberg. After the eviction of Luetzerath ended on Sunday, coal opponents continued their protests on Tuesday at several locations in North Rhine-Westphalia. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Dozens of climate activists glued themselves to a main street in Germany's western city of Cologne and to a state government building in Duesseldorf on Tuesday to protest the destruction of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion, German news agency dpa reported.

The protests came a day after the last two climate activists holed up in a tunnel beneath the village of Luetzerath left the site. Activists also occupied a giant digger at another coal mine in the west of the country as part of Tuesday's demonstrations and joined a protest march near Luetzerath.

Police and energy company RWE started evicting protesters from Luetzerath on Jan. 11, removing roadblocks, chopping down treehouses and bulldozing buildings.

Activists have cited the symbolic importance of Luetzerath for years, and thousands of people demonstrated Saturday against the razing of the village by RWE for the expansion of the Garzweiler coal mine.

Later Tuesday, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who had traveled to western Germany to participate in the demonstrations last weekend, also participated in a protest near the village of Luetzerath, dpa reported.

Several activists who took part in the demonstration ran over to the Garzweiler open pit mine, according to dpa. They stood at the brink of the open pit, which has a sharp break-off edge. Police said it is dangerous and forbidden to stay there.

One protester was able to enter the mine, RWE said, calling the move “very reckless,” dpa reported.

Other protesters clashed with police near the mine, and officers used batons and pepper spray, police confirmed to dpa.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the climate and environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

